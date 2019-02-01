Securitize, Coinstreet Partners and STO Global-X Collaborate to Modernize Digital Securities in Asia

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 1 February 2019 – Coinstreet Partners, the pioneering token consultancy and crypto investment firm, STO Global-X, a security token exchange platform, and Securitize, a blockchain-based digital security issuance and management platform, entered into a strategic partnership to bring one-stop, end-to-end digital security offering (DSO) services to the vibrant Asia market, which has yet to see widespread adoption of tokenized securities.





“While security tokens are at an early stage of development, it is very important for the industry to establish a solid ecosystem and foundation,” said Samson (Sam) Lee, Founder & CEO of Coinstreet Partners. “With Coinstreet’s vast experience and successful cases in token consultancy, and our global securities broker-dealer networks, we are very excited about this strategic partnership with Securitize. This will enable us to offer a one-stop security token offering (STO) solution to enterprises, allowing them to leverage a new alternate path in the capital market,” Lee added.





“Tokenizing securities will have a profound impact and revolutionize traditional financial markets. We are very excited about this strategic partnership – Securitize enables institutions to tokenize securities and STO Global-X facilitates the virtual ownership and trading of conventional assets using digital tokens. Together we are able to bring crypto securities to the forefront and drive the mainstream adoption of this financial innovation,” said Floyd DCosta, CEO of STO Global-X (“STGX”).





Securitize’s platform and Digital Securities (DS) protocol helps companies issue and manage compliant digital securities on the blockchain. More specifically, it manages the processing of solicited investors from login to capital received, as well as the issuance and management of the digital securities, providing compliance and investor management services throughout the lifetime of the asset.





“Strategically, we look to work with companies that not only have the right financial infrastructure to deploy Securitize’s DS Protocol and platform, but also have an in-depth understanding of institutional clients. Our partnership with Coinstreet Partners and STO Global-X fits this bill and will help to bring a comprehensive digital securities (or security token) solution to Asia,” said Carlos Domingo, CEO of Securitize.





The three firms will continue to collaborate on the technology front as well as work together with regulators, service providers, and other stakeholders to drive adoption and help tokenized securities become mainstream.





About Securitize





Securitize is a compliance platform and protocol for issuing and managing digital securities on the blockchain, including dividends, distributions, and share buy-backs. Securitize’s innovative Digital Securities Protocol (DS Protocol) enables seamless, fully compliant trading across multiple markets simultaneously. Securitize actively partners with exchanges, broker-dealers, custodians of crypto, escrow services, and other financial infrastructures for digital securities.





For more information, visit https://securitize.io





About Coinstreet Partners Limited





Coinstreet Partners is building the next generation “decentralized & fully integrated investment bank,” enabling the business eco-system in a new era of the token economy. Coinstreet Partners currently operates in six business segments including Token Finance Consultancy; Investor Relations, PR & Media; Digital Asset & Wealth Management (including blocktrade); Marketing & Events; Digital Asset Tokenization and Exchange Platform; and DLT Solutions.





For more information, please visit www.coinstreet.partners





About STO Global-X





STO Global-X (“STGX”) is a Singapore-based technology company that offers an institutional-grade tokenization and digital asset exchange platform, enabling licensed institutions and regulated marketing operators, to operate digital asset exchange under their own brand, facilitating management and trading of tokenized securities in a secure, compliant and transparent manner.



