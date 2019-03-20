Security experts to address future counter-terrorism and public safety at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019

Asia-Pacific’s most influential thought leaders in homeland security to comment on topics related to the global terror crisis and harnessing the power of technology in the future security framework.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 March 2019 – Returning for its 8th edition, Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019, the region’s flagship international homeland security conference will bring together the region’s leading experts on counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, organised crime and public safety for a three-day conference from 2nd to 4th April at Sands Expo and Convention Centre. The conference will attract over 350 international and regional delegates. Furthermore, the exhibition, which will see more than 300 exhibitors in attendance, showcases the latest and future innovations in border security, crowd control, threat detection systems, search and rescue technology, drone and anti-drone technology and field operation equipment for law enforcement.





Organised by Comexposium Singapore, one of the world’s leading organisers specialising in international Security exhibitions and conferences in Middle East, Indonesia, and Singapore, Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 is expected to receive over 200 official VIP delegates from Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam with over 8000 in attendance. Various Sponsors also include Certis, MSA — The Safety Company, Stelop and Thermoteknix Systems.





“The evolving challenges of today’s regional security landscape require dynamic and relevant solutions. With Asia-Pacific’s most influential thought leaders in homeland security gathered under one roof at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019, delegates can expect three full days of insightful dialogue on some of the most pressing security challenges faced in the region”, said Mr Andrew Marriott, Managing Director of Comexposium Singapore.





Speaker Highlights





With the terrorist threat ever present, this year’s conference topics will focus extensively on approaches in combatting extremism, radicalisation and transnational terrorism. Delegates can expect to hear insightful speeches on topics like the future of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and regional approaches to the current terrorism landscape. Notable speakers addressing these issues are:





Professor Kumar Ramakrishna , Associate Professor & Head of Policy Studies and Head of National Security Studies Programme S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore

Ali Soufan , Chairman & President, The Soufan Group, United States of America

Ahmad El-Muhammady , Counter-Terrorism Analyst, International Islamic University Malaysia

Roman Quaedvlieg , Former Head of the Australian Border Force Australia

Dr Firman Fadillah , Head of Counter Terrorism and Radicalism, Center for Terrorism and Radicalism Studies, Indonesia





In this evolving age, security professionals must utilise the most effective technological innovations to help them make informed decisions about pressing security issues. To fulfil this need, the second day of this year’s conference will be dedicated to discussing the relevance of artificial intelligence and digital technologies to improve homeland security, with some speaker highlights being:

Michael Chertoff , Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, The Chertoff Group, United States of America Former Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, United States of America

Fuji Foo , Vice President, Business Digitalisation, Certis Technology Singapore, Certis

Michel Cadic , Chief Scientist of France, Ministry of Interior of France

Jeff Moss , CEO, DEF CON Communications, Inc, United States of America





Exhibitor Highlights





Exhibitors from 40 countries and regions will display a wide variety of security technologies and innovations to meet the ever-changing needs and challenges that security professionals in the Asia-Pacific region face. Notable exhibitors include Avigilon, Norinco, Rafael, Rohde & Schwarz, Sig Sauer, Stelop and many more.

With terrorist attacks frequently occurring in vulnerable public spaces such as airport terminal entrances, large events and even places of worship, it can be challenging for security professionals to screen crowds without causing massive disruptions. APSTEC Systems will display their Human Security Radar at this year’s exhibition — a walkthrough system that quickly scans multiple persons in real-time to identify items concealed underneath clothes and in body-worn backpacks that may pose a severe threat to the public’s safety.





Beaqon will display a handheld x-ray imager called the HBI-120. Developed by Viken Detection (formerly Heuresis), the device uses backscatter x-ray technology and can scan through different types of materials such as steel, aluminium, wood, rubber, as well as many other materials. Currently a device being used by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the HBI-120 proves to be a cost-effective and fast turn-around time product to reveal concealed narcotics, bulk explosives, currencies and other contraband items at immigration checkpoints.





TRD Singapore is set to showcase the new generation of Drone Defeat Systems with their latest anti-drone product, the Orion-T. Using an integrated system, this compact, light-weight device is able to detect, classify and defeat drones that pose a threat to safety. Weighing less than 3kg, the Orion-T also incorporates spoofing capabilities to defeat enemy drones.





For more information and to register for the conference, please visit https://www.milipolasiapacific.com/





What: Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 When: 2 — 4 April 2019 Where: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level 1, Hall A — C

10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956 Time: 9.30am — 5.00pm





Programme Outline for the opening of Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019





Date: 2 April 2019, Tuesday

Time: 9.00am — 9.30am





8.30am-8.50am Media registration – All guests are requested to be seated by 8.50am 9.00am Arrival of Guests-of-Honour 9.00am- 9.30am Welcome Address by Organiser (GIE Milipol) Chairman of the Milipol Exhibitions and Milipol Consortium Video from Minister of France Speech by France Guest-of-Honour, HE Marc Abensour Ambassador, French Embassy – Singapore, Minister of the Interior, France Speech by Singapore Guest-of-Honour, Mr Amrin Amin Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs & Ministry of Health, Singapore Keynote by Ali Soufan (*subject to changes) Chairman & President The Soufan Group, United States of America 9.30am End of ceremony *Interview and photo opportunities with Guests-of-Honour, will be available upon request.





Prices:

Conference Passes Non-Government/Commercial Organisation Public/Government & Military FULL 3-DAY Conference Pass SGD 1,500 SGD 985 SINGLE DAY Conference Pass Option to choose 1 or 2 Days Only. Rate is on Per Day basis. SGD 900 SGD 650

Adder Technology, a global specialist in connectivity and IP KVM, has announced the world’s first dual-head, high performance 4K IP KVM matrix over a single fiber with the launch of the ADDERLink INFINITY 4000 Series (ALIF4000). Apstec Systems will display its Human Security Radar®, designed to offer a practical and cost-effective solution to security screening. The walkthrough system is able to quickly and accurately screen multiple subjects simultaneously in real-time for mass casualty threats, concealed under clothes and in body-worn backpacks, without the need for an operator to inspect suspect materials. Beaqon, through its division TJ Systems, will be introducing the HBI-120, a Handheld X-Ray Imager at the up-coming Milipol Asia-Pacific show in April. This product has been developed by Viken Detection (formerly Heuresis) using backscatter X-ray technology. BLER Systems — a developer of innovative security and cyber intelligence solutions – will demonstrate its Tactical WEBINT Center System, purpose-build for field units, at the Intelligence Technology Cluster in the Israel Pavilion of Milipol ASIA-PACIFIC 2019. BLER ‘Tactical WEBINT Center’ provides field units with immediate actionable intelligence gathered from the Internet, social & cellular networks, Deep web and Dark Web channels. Gatekeeper Intelligent Security will display its Multi-Factor Intelligent Security (MFIS), an integrated platform to identify potential risks across vehicles, occupants and cargo. It MFISTM pulls together and analyses multiple factors of authentication–facial recognition, license plate analytics, vehicle classification, and undercarriage threat detection– to deliver the actionable intelligence that matters most. Glock, manufacturer of the signature Glock series of polymer-framed pistols, will be showcasing their newest additions to the family, the G43X, G48 and G45. Blending ergonomic design and engineering, these pistols guarantee increased accuracy, portability, safety and reliability. Pioneering advances in streamlined concealed carry and crossover designs, Glock promises perfection with next level performance for their consumers. Milwaves Technology will display its SAR Stingray, the most versatile vehicle for search and rescue operations, as well as the WavesDragoonPro drone, a heavy- weight drone that can perform many missions including surveillance , Media, carrying water/food to disaster area, even carry casualty out of safety immediately. With such heavy payload and a drone pricing, customer can now do lots of mission without using a helicopter or plane. NITECORE exhibits the innovative and smart flashlight TM10K with a 10,000-lumen output and the upcoming new product P22 specially designed for law enforcement, as well as the multifunctional tactical flashlight CI7 combined with high power infrared light and white light and the tactical flashlight P18 with a silent tactical tail switch. Precision Technologies will display the world’s first military-grade DR system designed from the ground up for security applications created by Vidisco LTD, the leading designer and manufacturer of portable x-ray inspection systems for the Security and Industrial markets. Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, will display a variety of equipment at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019. Streamlight has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. TRD Singapore is set to showcase the new generation of Drone Defeat Systems with their latest anti-drone product, the Orion-T. Using an integrated system, this compact, light-weight device is able to detect, classify and defeat drones that pose a threat to safety. Weighing less than 3kg, the Orion-T also incorporates spoofing capabilities to defeat enemy drones.





About Milipol Asia-Pacific

Milipol Asia-Pacific 2019 is the region’s leading international event for homeland security. It has achieved an enviable reputation and established itself as the region’s flagship “must-attend” Exhibition and Conference focusing exclusively on Counter Terrorism, Internal State Security, Law Enforcement and Civil Defence in the Asia Pacific Region and beyond.





In 2015 the GIE Milipol, Comexposium and GSA Exhibitions Pte Ltd announced the partnership between Global Security Asia and the Milipol Events. After the 2015 edition of the Global Security Asia exhibition and conference, the event was rebranded Milipol Asia-Pacific, creating the world’s leading international network of exhibitions dedicated to solutions, technologies and innovations for homeland security.





For over 35 years, the MILIPOL brand has been synonymous with the highest quality, international events focused on Homeland Security. Over the years, the brand has proudly presented Milipol Paris and Milipol Qatar.





About Comexposium

Comexposium is one of the world’s leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, significantly in agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security, students, tourism, and works council. At events, in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium’s employees and sales network operate in 22 countries. Comexposium aims to be seen as the place to be, building bridges between people and business. www.comexposium.com

Comexposium Singapore is Asia Pacific’s leading organisers for security exhibitions and conferences with existing shows in Singapore and Indonesia.



