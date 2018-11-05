Security guard charged after breaking into executive condo resident’s home – here’s what we know so far

A security guard for Wandervale executive condominium was charged in court on Nov 5, 2018 for molesting a domestic helper. Police found him hiding in the condominium’s carpark after fleeing the scene. Lianhe Wanbao

A security guard was charged in court today (Nov 5) with one count of outrage of modesty, for allegedly molesting a domestic helper after breaking into the bedroom of a condominium unit, The Straits Times reported.

The incident took place at Wandervale executive condominium in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 on Sunday (Nov 4) at 5.15am.

Jeffry Ali, 32, allegedly climbed through the window of a ground floor unit into a bedroom the woman shared with with the grandchildren of an elderly resident, according to the report.

He is accused of using a pair of scissors to threaten her, holding her down, forcibly kissing her, and removing her clothes. The report added that he is believed to be Singaporean.

The maid was saved after the resident heard the disturbance and discovered the intruder, ST reported. She then tried to get assistance from neighbours after Jeffry escaped out the front door.

Police were alerted at around 5.40am and sent a large number of officers from Jurong Police Division and the Special Operations Command to search the property for the accused.

According to an earlier Straits Times report, the condominium gained its Temporary Occupation Permit in March, and has 534 units.

Jeffry was arrested in the condominium’s carpark six hours later, according to a police statement. He is expected back in court on Nov 12.

If convicted, he could be jailed for between two and 10 years, and caned.