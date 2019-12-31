Inside the wild ‘Housekeeping Olympics’ where Las Vegas hotel staff battle it out in a vacuum race and a mop relay for the gold medal

caption The mop relay event at the 2019 Housekeeping Olympics held in Las Vegas, October, 2019. source IEHA -Las Vegas & Housekeeping Olympics

Every year for the last 30 years, housekeepers from the biggest Las Vegas hotels have done battle in the Housekeeping Olympics.

Contests include a bed-making race, the buffer pad toss, a vacuum race, a mop relay, and the toilet roll toss.

The 2019 event was won by housekeepers from The Venetian, who saw off competition from The Mirage.

For 30 years, staff working at Las Vegas’ top hotels have come together once a year to fight it out in the Housekeeping Olympics.

Events include speed bed making, the buffer pad toss, the vacuum race, the mop relay, the toilet paper toss and the executive relay.

The 2019 event was won in October by the team from The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, who beat challengers from 14 other hotels to win gold at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The Mirage, which won in 2017 and 2018, came second. Circus Circus came third.

Here’s a look at what its like.

Teams from 15 hotels in Las Vegas competed at this year’s event, held at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

caption Staff from The Mirage in Las Vegas came second in 2019. source Wikimedia

The hotels included Excalibur, Luxor, M Resort, Mandalay Bay, MGM, Mirage, Monte Carlo, New York New York, the Venetian, and the Wynn/Encore.

It’s organized by the International Executive Housekeepers Association (IEHA.)

Teams always dress to impress

caption The team from the Luxor hotel in Las Vegas at the 2019 event. source Housekeeping Olympics

Teams and performers engage in warm up dances before the contests starts

caption Evolution of Music perform at the Housekeeping Olympics. source IEHA -Las Vegas & Housekeeping Olympics

The are five events in total, each of which has a bronze, silver, and gold medal. There are trophies for the teams who come first, second, and third overall.

caption The award statues from the Housekeeping Olympics. source KNTV

There’s the vacuum race

caption The Vacuum race event. source IEHA -Las Vegas & Housekeeping Olympics

In the vacuum event, competitors race to be the first to hoover up hundreds of pieces of confetti from a rectangle of carpet.

Then, there’s the bed-making speed contest

caption The bed making competition at the 2019 Housekeeping Olympics. source KNTV Las Vegas

Contestants are judged on accuracy as well as the time they take to complete the task.

The third event is the buffer pad toss.

caption Hotel staff compete in the “buffer pad toss” event. source KNTV

In this event, staff use toilet plunger handles to catch buffer pads flung at them by team-mates on the other side of a room.

Then staff take on the mop relay

caption The mop relay event at the 2019 event. source IEHA -Las Vegas & Housekeeping Olympics

Staff have to weave their mops between more than a dozen “caution, wet floor” signs, before coming back on themselves and handing over to their teammates.

The toiler paper toss is a matter of serious pride

caption The toilet paper toss event at the Housekeeping Olympics in 2018. source KNTV

There’s a time limit to throw as many toilet rolls into the trash can as you can.

Followed soon after by the toilet brush toss

caption The toilet brush toss at the 2019 Housekeeping Olympics. source IEHA -Las Vegas & Housekeeping Olympics

Families of competitors and colleagues turn out in force to cheer them on

caption Housekeeping Olympics las Vegas source News 3 Las Vegas

The Venetian hotel took home the overall winner’s trophy in the 2019 contest

caption The Venetian hotel take home 1st prize. source IEHA -Las Vegas & Housekeeping Olympics

The Las Vegas contests is the most famous, but housekeeping competitions also happen in other places in North America, like Denver, and Banff in Canada.

caption Denver hotels compete in the 1st Annual Housekeeping Olympics at the Brown Palace Hotel in Denver., September, 2004. source Getty Images

At the Denver competition the challenges also include “bednastics,” toilet paper bowling, and the vacuum dash.