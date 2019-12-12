You can see the Northern Lights from a glass igloo at this resort in the middle of Finland’s wilderness

caption See the Northern Lights from bed. source Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

The Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finland lets guests sleep in glass igloos with stunning views of the Northern Lights. Just north of the Arctic Circle, the resort sits on 1,200 acres in Finnish Lapland. The resort features 65 glass igloos, as well as three saunas, and tons of activities, from sledding to reindeer safaris. One night in an igloo for two starts at around $650. You can find out more about the resort on its website. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories .



What could be better than seeing the Northern Lights?

Seeing them from the comfort of your bed.

And at the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finnish Lapland you can do just that.

Recently featured on the TV show “Amazing Spaces: Northern Lights Adventure,” which airs on the UK’s Channel 4, the resort was called a “dream” destination by viewers, with many saying they would add it to their bucket list.

Just north of the Arctic Circle, the resort sits on 1,200 acres and features 65 igloos to sleep in. Made of glass, they allow for unobstructed views of the Aurora Borealis, and even come equipped with an “Aurora Alarm,” so guests don’t miss a thing.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at these unique accommodations.

Meg Josephson contributed to an earlier version of this post.

The resort features a variety of accommodations, from log cabins to traditional houses, the famous glass igloos, and even snow igloos.

caption There are 65 glass igloos. source Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

While temperatures around these parts can get as low as -40F, the igloos are made from a special thermal glass that keeps the inside toasty, and the glass from frosting over.

caption The igloos are nice and warm. source Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

This far north, you can see the Aurora Borealis around 200 days a year. Glass igloos are available from August through April, which are the best time to see the natural light show.

caption Each igloo comes equipped with an aurora alarm, so guests don’t miss a thing. source Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

The two-person igloos include a toilet and the option of an extra bed.

caption Showers are in a separate building. source Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

Four-person igloos feature their own toilet and shower.

caption There are also shared saunas in a separate building. source Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

The resort has the world’s largest smoke sauna, a snow restaurant, and ice bar as well as an ice sculpture gallery.

caption There are three saunas that can accommodate 100 people. source Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

While the Northern Lights are incredible …

caption The views are spectacular. source Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

… there’s more to see in the area, like this stunning midnight sunset in the summer.

caption Finland essentially sees 24 hours of sunlight in the summer. source Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

There’s also hiking, river rafting, mountain biking, and mushroom and berry picking …

caption Reindeer are a common sight in Lapland. source Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

… as well as horseback riding.

caption There are plenty of activities besides looking for the Northern Lights. source Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

The winter is just as beautiful.

caption The igloos are surrounded by nature. source Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

During the winter, guests can go on husky-led tours and reindeer safaris.

caption There’s a wide variety of rental gear available. source Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

They can also go sledding, skiing, and snowmobiling.

caption There’s pretty much any winter activity available. source Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

There’s also the option of visiting “Santa’s home,” which is apparently not in the North Pole.

caption Yes, Santa will be there. source Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

The resort features several restaurants, too, including this igloo bar and restaurant.

caption Two restaurants offer à la carte menus. source Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

One night in an igloo for two starts at around $650.