You can see the Northern Lights from a glass igloo at this resort in the middle of Finland’s wilderness

By
Sophie-Claire Hoeller
-
See the Northern Lights from bed.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

What could be better than seeing the Northern Lights?

Seeing them from the comfort of your bed.

And at the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finnish Lapland you can do just that.

Recently featured on the TV show “Amazing Spaces: Northern Lights Adventure,” which airs on the UK’s Channel 4, the resort was called a “dream” destination by viewers, with many saying they would add it to their bucket list.

Just north of the Arctic Circle, the resort sits on 1,200 acres and features 65 igloos to sleep in. Made of glass, they allow for unobstructed views of the Aurora Borealis, and even come equipped with an “Aurora Alarm,” so guests don’t miss a thing.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at these unique accommodations.

Meg Josephson contributed to an earlier version of this post.

The resort features a variety of accommodations, from log cabins to traditional houses, the famous glass igloos, and even snow igloos.

There are 65 glass igloos.
Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

While temperatures around these parts can get as low as -40F, the igloos are made from a special thermal glass that keeps the inside toasty, and the glass from frosting over.

The igloos are nice and warm.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

This far north, you can see the Aurora Borealis around 200 days a year. Glass igloos are available from August through April, which are the best time to see the natural light show.

Each igloo comes equipped with an aurora alarm, so guests don’t miss a thing.
Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

The two-person igloos include a toilet and the option of an extra bed.

Showers are in a separate building.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

Four-person igloos feature their own toilet and shower.

There are also shared saunas in a separate building.
Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

The resort has the world’s largest smoke sauna, a snow restaurant, and ice bar as well as an ice sculpture gallery.

There are three saunas that can accommodate 100 people.
Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

While the Northern Lights are incredible …

The views are spectacular.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

… there’s more to see in the area, like this stunning midnight sunset in the summer.

Finland essentially sees 24 hours of sunlight in the summer.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

There’s also hiking, river rafting, mountain biking, and mushroom and berry picking …

Reindeer are a common sight in Lapland.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

… as well as horseback riding.

There are plenty of activities besides looking for the Northern Lights.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

The winter is just as beautiful.

The igloos are surrounded by nature.
Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

During the winter, guests can go on husky-led tours and reindeer safaris.

There’s a wide variety of rental gear available.
Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

They can also go sledding, skiing, and snowmobiling.

There’s pretty much any winter activity available.
Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort

There’s also the option of visiting “Santa’s home,” which is apparently not in the North Pole.

Yes, Santa will be there.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

The resort features several restaurants, too, including this igloo bar and restaurant.

Two restaurants offer à la carte menus.
Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

One night in an igloo for two starts at around $650.

Seeing the Northern Lights from your own igloo will cost you.
Valtteri Hirvonen via Kakslauttanen Resort