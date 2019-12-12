You can see the Northern Lights from a glass igloo at this resort in the middle of Finland’s wilderness

- source
- The Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finland lets guests sleep in glass igloos with stunning views of the Northern Lights.
- Just north of the Arctic Circle, the resort sits on 1,200 acres in Finnish Lapland.
- The resort features 65 glass igloos, as well as three saunas, and tons of activities, from sledding to reindeer safaris.
- One night in an igloo for two starts at around $650. You can find out more about the resort on its website.
What could be better than seeing the Northern Lights?
Seeing them from the comfort of your bed.
And at the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Finnish Lapland you can do just that.
Recently featured on the TV show “Amazing Spaces: Northern Lights Adventure,” which airs on the UK’s Channel 4, the resort was called a “dream” destination by viewers, with many saying they would add it to their bucket list.
Just north of the Arctic Circle, the resort sits on 1,200 acres and features 65 igloos to sleep in. Made of glass, they allow for unobstructed views of the Aurora Borealis, and even come equipped with an “Aurora Alarm,” so guests don’t miss a thing.
Keep scrolling for a closer look at these unique accommodations.
Meg Josephson contributed to an earlier version of this post.
The resort features a variety of accommodations, from log cabins to traditional houses, the famous glass igloos, and even snow igloos.
While temperatures around these parts can get as low as -40F, the igloos are made from a special thermal glass that keeps the inside toasty, and the glass from frosting over.
This far north, you can see the Aurora Borealis around 200 days a year. Glass igloos are available from August through April, which are the best time to see the natural light show.
The two-person igloos include a toilet and the option of an extra bed.
Four-person igloos feature their own toilet and shower.
The resort has the world’s largest smoke sauna, a snow restaurant, and ice bar as well as an ice sculpture gallery.
While the Northern Lights are incredible …
… there’s more to see in the area, like this stunning midnight sunset in the summer.
There’s also hiking, river rafting, mountain biking, and mushroom and berry picking …
… as well as horseback riding.
The winter is just as beautiful.
During the winter, guests can go on husky-led tours and reindeer safaris.
They can also go sledding, skiing, and snowmobiling.
There’s also the option of visiting “Santa’s home,” which is apparently not in the North Pole.
The resort features several restaurants, too, including this igloo bar and restaurant.
One night in an igloo for two starts at around $650.
- Find out more about Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort on the hotel’s website.
