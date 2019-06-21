A 463 pound alligator meandered onto a Floridian interstate and was hit by a truck

caption Bigger than your average. source Vaughan Gators, LLC/Facebook

It’s summer in Florida, so that means one thing: Alligators abound.

Earlier this month, a gator weighing 463 pounds wandered onto an interstate in Tallahassee, Florida.

The 12-foot long animal was hit by a semi-truck.

Broderick Vaughan of Vaughan Gators told ABC Action News that the animal had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

And on June 3, just after midnight, one alligator bravely strolled where alligators probably should not go: the middle of an interstate road, according to WESH 2.

Vaughn, who works locally as a contractor for Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission in Leon County, said it was one of the largest alligators he had ever seen. According to WESH 2, it was the third alligator he had rescued from the side of the road this season.

Speaking to CNN, the trapper said he euthanized the animal based on the severity of its injuries.

“There was no reason to keep him alive and let him suffer,” he said.

In Florida, any alligator four feet in length and over is considered a “nuisance,” according to the Florida FWC. Nuisance alligators are not relocated or released into the wild.

Alligator sightings and attacks have become increasingly more common. In March, a woman in Brevard County, Florida, was attacked by a gator while visiting the Fay Lake Wilderness Park. And in early June, Taylor Forte and Trevor Walters, a couple in Gainsville, FL, said a lakeside picnic was ruined when an alligator swam up onto the shore and ate their charcuterie plate. The gator gulped down an entire wheel of Gouda, said Forté, by “throwing it up into its mouth, much like a dog would.”

