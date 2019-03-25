Seeking nominations for the most innovative chief marketing officers in the world 2019

caption P&G chief brand officer Marc Pritchard source Getty/Paul Morigi

We’re seeking nominations for Business Insider’s fourth annual list of the most innovative CMOs in the world.

Please submit your ideas via this survey.

We’re seeking nominations for Business Insider’s fourth-annual list of the most innovative CMOs in the world. We want to hear from you.

Please submit your ideas via this survey by April 29.

These executives are the visionaries and changemakers tackling the challenges of modern marketing head-on and innovating on a daily basis. They are pioneering new ways of melding data and marketing; building in-house capabilities; creatively reaching consumers; finding new ways to cut costs; and turning traditional advertising on its head.

They don’t necessarily have to hold the CMO title, but they should be senior marketing executives at consumer brands who are affecting change in their own companies and the industry at large.

Criteria and methodology

The ranking will be determined by factors including the breadth of the marketing executive’s role and responsibilities, the size of the brand, the leader’s impact on the company’s performance and the marketing and advertising industry.

We will determine the list through our reporting and have an advisory council of independent experts weigh in on the finalists. Check out last year’s ranking here.

Again, please submit your nominations here.

Please include your contact information and as many details as possible on your nominee deserves to be recognized. The deadline for submissions is April 29. We’ll aim to publish the list in June.