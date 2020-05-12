Seeking nominations for the most innovative chief marketing officers in the world in 2020

source Tom Dulat / Stringer via Getty Images

We’re seeking nominations for Business Insider’s fifth annual list of the most innovative CMOs in the world.

Submit your ideas via the survey below.

Submit your ideas via this survey by the end of the day on May 27.

It’s a time of radical transformation in the advertising industry, which has been accelerated by the coronavirus, with employees working from home, marketers pulling ads and tweaking campaigns, and media buyers scrambling to manage the business ramifications.

This list will highlight the executives helping their companies weather the crisis. We’ll also spotlight people who have been pioneering new ways of melding data and marketing; building in-house capabilities; creatively reaching consumers; finding new ways to cut costs; and turning traditional advertising on its head.

They don’t necessarily hold the CMO title, but they are senior marketing executives at consumer brands who have been in their roles at least six months.

Criteria and methodology

The list will be based on factors including executives’ impact on their company’s performance overall and during the pandemic, the breadth of their role and responsibilities, the size of the brand, and their impact on the industry overall.

We will determine the list through our reporting and input from a panel of independent experts.

