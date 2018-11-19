Seeking nominations for the rising stars of Madison Avenue

caption Budweiser is going after millennial beer drinkers. source Budweiser on Facebook

We’re seeking nominations for Business Insider’s list of the rising stars of Madison Avenue. We want to hear from you.

Please submit your ideas via this survey.

These rising stars are shaking things up on Madison Avenue, facing the challenges of modern advertising head-on, and innovating on a daily basis.

They are pioneers when it comes to developing breakthrough campaigns, figuring out new ways of melding data and marketing, crafting new ways to creatively reach consumers, and generally turning traditional advertising on its head.

They should be young changemakers who are pushing the envelope at their own agencies, and have the potential to be future leaders in the industry.

Criteria and methodology

Each year, Business Insider has put out a call for the 30 most creative people in advertising who are under 30.

This year, we are reformulating the list – broadening the criteria to include rising talent in departments beyond creative, while also increasing the age limit to 35.

The ranking will be determined by factors including the nominee’s role and responsibilities, the effect the nominee has had on his/her ad agency, and how his or her efforts have impacted agency performance.

Check out last year’s ranking here.

Again, please submit your nominations here. Please include as much detail as to why each individual deserves to be recognized.

The deadline for submissions is November 30, 2018.