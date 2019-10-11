Seeking nominations for the top talent agents in the YouTube and influencer space

caption YouTube star Emma Chamberlain. source Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Business Insider is launching a list of leading talent agents in the YouTube and influencer space.

We want to hear from you on which talent agents have risen to the top and are scoring big deals for their YouTube creator clients.

Please submit your ideas through this form by October 21.

YouTube influencers are expanding their careers in new ways and scaling their businesses as they rise to fame online.

As the entertainment worlds of Hollywood and social media continue to meld together, these creators are constructing massive brands, and the demand for talent agents to help them has increased.

We are seeking nominations for Business Insider’s inaugural list of the top YouTube talent agents who are successfully assisting creators with their digital careers.

We’re looking for leading executives who represent influencers. These execs assist their YouTube creator clients in building diverse business opportunities, from competitive endorsements and brand partnerships, to other opportunities in the media space.

The list will be determined by Business Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive.

The rankings will factor in the executive’s roles, responsibilities, and impact on their clients and the YouTube and influencer space broadly.

Check out our previous power list, highlighting the top 14 talent managers who are shaping the future of YouTube creators, for a sense of how this list will look.