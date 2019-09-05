Seeking nominations for the top talent managers in the YouTube and influencer space

source Tom Vickers/MOVI Inc

Business Insider is launching a list of leading talent managers in the YouTube and influencer space.

We want to hear from you on which talent managers have risen to the top and are assisting YouTube creators, Instagram influencers, and others in their online businesses.

Please submit your ideas through this form by September 16.

With each year, new creators are breaking through the noise and dominating the YouTube and influencer space, gaining millions of views and earning a lucrative income from their success online.

With this, the demand for managers and agents to help creators juggle their success and growth has increased. We are seeking nominations for Business Insider’s inaugural list of the top YouTube and influencer talent managers who are successfully assisting creators with their businesses.

We’re looking for leading executives who represent and manage influencers. These execs oversee the business of a YouTube creator, helping them with their careers and securing new industry opportunities.

The list will be determined by Business Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive.

The rankings will factor in the executive’s roles, responsibilities, and impact on their clients and the YouTube and influencer space broadly.