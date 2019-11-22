Seeking nominations for the top YouTube and Instagram influencer-led direct-to-consumer brands

caption The Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Shane Dawson collaboration. source Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Business Insider is launching a list of the top YouTube and Instagram influencer-led direct-to-consumer brands.

We want to hear from you on which brands founded by creators are the most valuable and impactful.

Please submit your ideas through this form by December 1.

In 2014, influencer Jeffree Star founded his makeup line, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, with the goal of creating a lightweight liquid-to-matte lipstick.

Today, the company sells a range of products, from eyeshadow palettes, merchandise, to concealer, and recently made headlines after Star collaborated with YouTube creator Shane Dawson on a collection that crashed Shopify from “extremely high shopping volumes,” according to the e-commerce platform.

Developing a consumer product to sell directly to followers is one popular way influencers earn money online, and it’s only becoming more lucrative.

Influencer-led DTC brands started in earnest in 2012, with companies like the fitness program, “EmFitChallenge”; the phone case company, Wildflower Cases; and the cold-press juice line, Suja, according to a recent report on the state of “influencer-to-consumer” brands by the influencer software company Mavrck.

Now, Business Insider is putting together a power list of the leading DTC brands founded by creators. The list will be determined by Business Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive, and take into consideration factors like sales, reach, and impact on the influencer business.

