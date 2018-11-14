10 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Seinfeld’

caption “Seinfeld” is one of the most celebrated shows on television. source IMDb/Sony

Seinfeld, the show about nothing, remains one of the most celebrated shows in television history. Any die-hard fan knows about being sponge-worthy, having man hands, and the epic summer of George. But there was much more to learn about the comedy classic.

So we did a little digging and yada, yada, yada … these are some of the show secrets we managed to uncover.

Jerry showed his generosity at the very end.

Recurring cast member Patrick Warburton, who played Puddy, revealed to an Australian publication that Seinfeld gifted all the cast members with Cartier watches after taping the final episode. Fittingly “Seinfeld” was engraved underneath.

The Rye episode was based on a real event.

caption “The Rye” was based on a real life experience. source NBC

After George’s parents take back a loaf of rye they brought to a dinner party thrown by Susan’s parents, George and Jerry go to great lengths to replace it in one of the most iconic episodes in Seinfeld history. Believe it or not, this was based on a real-life incident experienced by a friend of writer Carol Leifer.

The theme song was different in every episode.

caption There are subtle changes to the theme song each episode. source NBC

Listen closely to each episode and you might catch the subtle changes in the theme song, executed by composer Jonathan Wolff.

He told Great Big Story, “I have no idea how many themes we did for Seinfeld. I knew each monologue was going to be different because [Jerry] tells different jokes, so it had to be adjustable.”

The puffy shirt is now a historical artifact.

caption This shirt is currently in the Smithsonian. source TBS

In episode two of season five, the infamous puffy shirt made an appearance when Kramer’s low-talker girlfriend inadvertently convinces Jerry to wear the pirate-like piece to a Today Show appearance. It is currently housed at the Smithsonian.

Frank Sinatra will be forever linked to the show.

As the series finale aired on May 14, 1998, the legendary crooner was being rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Reports claimed that the streets were clear for the ambulance because much of Los Angeles was indoors watching the show.

The “Soup Nazi” is real.

caption Seinfeld based him off a real person. source NBC/Hulu

The tyrant who terrorized his customers by invoking a strict set of rules which needed to be followed to secure his soup is based on chef Ali Yeganeh.

George Steinbrenner filmed an un-aired cameo.

caption Steinbrenner’s cameo fell through. source YouTube

Steinbrenner played George Costanza’s boss during his stint with the New York Yankees. The role was unseen and in name in only but all that was about to change with a cameo. Both Seinfeld and co-creator Larry David claim the material was so bad it was unusable but it is available.

Elaine almost never happened.

caption Elaine wasn’t in the pilot. source IMDb/Sony

Strange as it may seem, Julia Louis Dreyfus was not the original choice to be the main female character on the show. Instead the waitress from the pilot, Claire, was tapped. Luckily for us, Elaine was introduced when the series was picked up.

Jason Alexander almost quit the show.

caption Alexander almost walked after not being included in an episode. source NBC

After George was left out of an episode in season three, Alexander took show co-creator Larry David to task about the omission and threatened to walk.

Michael Richards is a man of many talents.

caption Richards did his own diving in “The Friar’s Club”. source NBC/Hulu

Richards is a certified diver. The skill came in handy when filming his underwater scene in “The Friar’s Club” episode. He nailed it in two takes.

