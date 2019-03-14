An upcoming ninja action game from the creators of ‘Dark Souls’ and ‘Bloodborne’ could be the sleeper hit of the year

caption Armed with a sword and grappling hook, Sekiro is a one-armed ninja on a quest for revenge. source “Sekiro Shadows Die Twice”/Activision

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is an upcoming action-adventure game created by FromSoftware, the creators of cult hits like “Dark Souls” and “Bloodborne.”

Players take on the role of Sekiro, a one-armed ninja on a quest for revenge, during Japan’s Sengoku era in the late 1500s.

Like FromSoftware’s prior games, Sekiro has a heavy emphasis on hand-to-hand combat and a steep difficulty curve – but the game’s story will be more focused and cinematic than “Dark Souls” or “Bloodborne.”

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 22nd.

With unforgiving action games like “Dark Souls” and “Bloodborne,” developer FromSoftware has earned a reputation for creating titles that are both incredibly difficult and highly addictive. FromSoftware plans to continue that trend with its latest title, “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” due out on March 22nd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Set in Japan’s Sengoku era during the late 16th century, “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is a single-player action game starring Sekiro, a one-armed ninja.

Players will guide Sekiro on a quest for revenge as he tries to rescue his kidnapped lord and defeat the samurai who took his arm. Sekiro’s adventure will pit him against fierce warriors and grotesque demons, and players will need to master a variety of hand-to-hand combat techniques to survive the experience.

Unlike “Dark Souls” and “Bloodborne,” “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is not a role-playing game. Sekiro wont level up during the game; instead, he will learn new ninja abilities and obtain gadgets to aid players during each intense encounter. When Sekiro isn’t fighting, players will travel through scenic environments inspired by feudal Japan, and use the grappling hook on Sekiro’s prosthetic arm to explore new heights.

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” will also have a greater emphasis on story than “Dark Souls” or “Bloodborne.” Those games allowed players to build their own characers, making it a bit difficult for FromSoftware to shape a story around the player. In “Shadows Die Twice,” FromSoftware will weave a cinematic narrative with Sekiro squarely at the center.

Here’s everything we know so far about “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.”

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” takes place in 16th century Japan, a time when feudal lords and samurai ruled the nation.

Sekiro, nicknamed “The One-Armed Wolf,” is a ninja on a journey to rescue his lord and defeat the man who cut off his arm.

The world of “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is massive, and players will explore a range of environments.

As players travel through the world, they’ll encounter a range of bosses and special enemies, each with their own unique fighting styles and abilities.

Sekiro’s primarily fights with his katana, the Mortal Blade, but his prosthetic arm can be loaded up with different gadgets.

If you’re not careful, any enemy encounter can be fatal, especially if you’re up against more than one opponent — the kind of unforgiving difficulty that fans expect from developer FromSoftware’s previous hits, “Dark Souls” and “Bloodborne.”

With the right timing Sekiro can deflect enemy attacks, leaving their weak point open for an instant kill.

But reacting to an opponent’s attacks will be tough, especially when the enemy isn’t human.

Luckily, Sekiro can use his own ninja tricks to gain an advantage over his foes.

Players can also use stealth tactics to take out groups of enemies one by one.

Sekiro attaches a grappling hook in place of his missing left arm to navigate the game’s environments.

Special bosses will appear in scenic locations, adding cinematic flair to important battles.

The story of “Shadows Die Twice” will also explore how Sekiro came to be a ninja, years before his quest began.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on March 22 with a special collector’s edition. Check out the launch trailer below.