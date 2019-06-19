A fearless 10-year-old girl scaled Yosemite’s most fearsome peak in a time that puts some adults to shame

caption Selah Schneiter, 10, mid-climb on Yosemite’s El Capitan. source ABC30

A 10-year-old girl has climbed the El Capitan rock face in Yosemite National Park, the youngest-ever person to do so.

Selah Schneiter climbed the 914-meter face of El Capitan with her father Mike and a family friend between over five days from June 7 to June 12.

The trio spent five nights sleeping on a portable suspended sleeping platform, and said their motto was “How do you eat an elephant? Small bites.”

El Capitan is considered the hardest wall in the Californian park. Many adult climbers take five days to assail the wall.

El Capitan was the subject of 2019 Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo,” which showed climber Alex Honnald scale the cliff with no ropes.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A 10-year old girl has become the youngest person ever to climb the granite cliff El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

Selah Schneiter conquered El Capitan, which is 3,000 feet tall, over five days earlier this month. She made the ascent from June 7 to June 12 accompanied by her father Mike, who is a professional climber, and his friend Mark.

Each day the group scaled part of the cliff, and spent the night on a “portaledge” – a lightweight frame suspended by climbing ropes which provides a small space to sleep.

caption 10-year-old Selah Schneiter after completing The Nose route on El Capitan. source ABC30

Schneiter told ABC30 News in an interview after her climb: “Our big motto was ‘How do you eat an elephant?’ Small bites. One pitch at a time, one move at a time, one day at a time.”

“Overall there wasn’t necessarily a hard part because in every part there was something that was easy and something that was hard and something that was in the middle.”

YOUNG MOUNTAIN CLIMBER: Meet 10-year-old Selah, who just became the youngest person ever to scale El Capitan. While she's 3000 feet above Yosemite National Park, @willganss has the story safely on the ground. pic.twitter.com/A4ozoTYrGd — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) June 18, 2019

Her father, Mike Schneiter, told ABC30: “We got to hang out together, spend some time on ledges just relaxing, talking about the world, talking about life … talking about the river below and having a good time.”

He also documented their adventure on the Instagram page of his tour company Glenwood Climbing Guides:

Schneiter is thought to be the youngest person to have conquered El Capitan.

Outdoor magazine Outside said that an 11-year-old, Scott Cory, climbed the same route as Schneiter in 2001.

caption Mike Schneiter and Selah Schneiter speaking to ABC30. source ABC30

Read more: A perilous summit in Yosemite has caused at least 300 accidents in the past 15 years. Here’s why people keep slipping and falling.

El Capitan is considered the climb in Yosemite, ahead of Half Dome and Washington Column.

caption El Capitan. source Flickr/Martin LaBar

Many adult climbers can take five days to complete the climb, making Schneiter’s time respectable even for an adult.

Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo” charted Alex Honnold’s rope-free ascent of El Capitan on November 3, 2018.

caption Professional US climber Alex Honnold assailing Freerider on El Capitan, November 3, 2018. source National Geographic/Jimmy Chin

Honnold took the “Freerider” route up El Capitan during his record-breaking ascent, which took just three hours and 35 minutes.

Schneiter took “The Nose,” a different route.