Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift cried listening to songs about the ’emotional chaos’ Gomez went through with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez revealed during an interview with KISS FM UK on Tuesday that Taylor Swift was overcome with emotion after hearing Gomez’s songs “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” – which she said came out of the “abuse” she dealt with in a past relationship (presumably with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.)

“Her and her mom just started crying,” Gomez said about the reaction Swift and her mother, Andrea Swift, had to watching the songs’ music videos for the first time. “Like, just tears and tears.”

“They were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things – the abuse, the emotional chaos,” the 27-year-old “Wolves” singer continued.

Gomez said that she wasn’t expecting the reaction she received from her longtime friend.

“It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief and to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet. It’s like an older sister and an aunt proud of their [friend]. It felt great to have people I love see it as that,” Gomez shared in the interview.

The stars formed a friendship while Gomez dated Nick Jonas and Swift dated Joe Jonas in 2008. Both relationships ended, but Swift and Gomez remained close and served as allies to each other over the past decade.

Gomez’s songs, which were the first singles that the artist has released in over a year, don’t directly mention her ex by name. However, fans believe they allude to her roller-coaster relationship with Bieber.

The pair began dating initially in 2010 and continued to see each other on and off until early 2018. Only two months after their final breakup, the “Baby” singer rekindled his romance with now-wife Hailey Baldwin.

“Lose You to Love Me,” the lead single for her upcoming studio album “Rare,” appears to point to the pain and acceptance that Gomez underwent while letting go of the cyclical relationship with Bieber. In the more upbeat track “Look at Her Now,” the singer boasts about being better off after moving on from a relationship.

Gomez’s third studio album “Rare” is scheduled for release on January 10, 2020.