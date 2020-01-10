10 of the best and 10 of the worst Selena Gomez songs of all time

caption Selena Gomez scored her first No. 1 hit in 2019. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez has been a solo recording artist since 2013, producing three studio albums and many more singles.

Gomez’s discography includes some excellent pop gems, like “Bad Liar,” her first No. 1 hit “Lose You to Love Me,” and two more tracks on her new album.

However, she’s also had some unfortunate missteps, as with the chaotic “Birthday” and the regrettable message of “Come & Get It.”

Insider weighed factors like listenability, lyrical quality, production value, and critic reception to come up with the 10 best and 10 worst songs of the singer’s career thus far.

Selena Gomez has proved herself to be a major player in pop music.

While building a reputation as a Disney Channel darling on “Wizards of Waverly Place,” the young starlet began to break her way into the music industry in 2009 with her band Selena Gomez & the Scene, with whom she released three top-ten studio albums.

After the band members parted ways, she forged a formidable solo career with three albums: 2013’s “Stars Dance,” 2015’s “Revival,” and 2020’s “Rare.” She’s also peppered the past few years with dance music collaborations and one-off singles.

“Lose You to Love Me” is a soaring, tender ballad that proves why Gomez is a force to be reckoned with.

The beauty of “Lose You to Love Me” is in its raw simplicity and its quiet strength. That she chose a ballad as her comeback anthem, imprudently dropped it in the middle of the week, and it rocketed to No. 1 illustrates Gomez’s power as more than a pop star who makes catchy radio hits.

The arrangement is minimal, uncomplicated, and serves to spotlight Gomez’s intimate lyrics. Some are cutting, accusatory (“In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy”) while others are mature, contemplative (“I saw the signs and I ignored them”). It’s deeply personal and yet, many a heartbreak victim will find themselves in those lines.

As the song builds to its triumphant final chorus, a choir of Gomez begins to swell and take up space, elegantly mirroring the overall theme. It’s like she sought a cavernous solitude and then waited patiently, allowing her thoughts and memories and voices to flourish inside.

“Bad Liar” cemented Gomez as an “alt-pop provocateur.”

After the Disney pop of her early career, followed by the former-Disney-star-growing-up-and-embracing-her-sex-appeal vibes of 2015’s “Revival,” Gomez captured something entirely fresh and deliciously intriguing with “Bad Liar.”

That it’s sparse, shimmery, and weird is the entire point. “Bad Liar” didn’t sound like anything Gomez had ever released, and it didn’t sound like anything else, either.

As Rolling Stone noted – ranking “Bad Liar” as the 39th best song of the 2010s decade – the song is also a testament to Gomez’s finely tuned entourage, her careful selection of collaborators who understand and elevate her strengths. Recording over an iconic Talking Heads bass line was the brainchild of Julia Michaels, Gomez’s most frequent cowriter. The Petra Collins-directed music video was the perfect combination of cheeky and sinister. With “Bad Liar,” Gomez’s “transformation into an alt-pop provocateur was complete.”

She got even more adventurous with “Fetish,” giving her pop instincts an evocative edge.

While pre-2017 Gomez often bounced between the two absolutes of cheesy girl power (“Who Says,” “Me & My Girls”) and submissive romanticism (“The Heart Wants What It Wants,” “Come & Get It”), “Fetish” embraces the messy, fragile, freeing complexities of love, lust, and womanhood. It sees Gomez both alluring and eerie, batting her eyelashes while she sneers. “If I were you, I’d do me, too” is the most evocative and thrilling lyric of her entire career.

The song is further strengthened by its spectral, unhinged aesthetics – as if Gomez was born to writhe around on her kitchen floor and stick her tongue in an eyelash curler.

The “Virgin Suicides” vibe suits her so well. We’ve come to expect former child stars, especially those in the music industry, to assert maturity by embracing sexuality – but Gomez subverts that tradition by giving hers the hint of a horror movie or Shakespearean tragedy.

Her breathy vocals are perfect for “Hands to Myself,” the ultimate seduction bop.

“Hands to Myself” is the ultimate triumph of Gomez’s first capital-A album “Revival,” her first since hopping from Disney’s Hollywood Records to Interscope – and her first as a bona fide sex symbol.

But Gomez doesn’t simply weaponize her sexuality and confidence like many pop stars of yore; armed with Max Martin’s twinkling production, “Hands to Myself” is a winking power play that makes seduction look fun and effortless.

Gomez can’t belt the high notes like many of her peers, but “Hands to Myself” illustrates how her feathery swoons and breathy whispers can be just as effective. And after she spends two minutes making her lover feel like he’s in control, toying with his sense of pride, her contradictory admission (“I mean I could, but why would I want to?”) feels like an immediate sugar rush.

(Notably, this is also Gomez’s own favorite song on “Revival” and the noted favorite of Taylor Swift, Gomez’s best friend and our generation’s preeminent singer-songwriter.)

“Dance Again” is the kind of catchy that never gets old or annoying.

Gomez has historically had trouble making non-irritating dance anthems. Much of her early discography was populated by excessive pop songs that felt like sequined outfits she was handed to try on. In recent years, she has triumphed when she bucks radio trends and ignores the urge to land on a playlist in a clamoring neon club.

All that has changed with “Dance Again,” a song explicitly designed to make you want to shimmy and groove, and it does exactly that – not just effectively, but irresistibly. If you don’t find yourself at least bopping your head to that sparkling 70s bass line in the chorus, you’re probably not much fun at parties.

“Vulnerable” is the crown jewel of “Rare,” Gomez’s most personal album to date.

"Vulnerable" is the sixth track on "Rare." Gomez paired this promotional photo with a line from the song.

“Vulnerable” manages to boast the most intoxicating chorus in Gomez’s discography, one hell of a bridge, some of her most intimate lyrics ever, and an atmospheric production that feels indebted to everything from ’80s club music to modern R&B.

It’s a deliriously pleasant listening experience, to be sure, but perhaps the song’s greatest triumph is how it feels like an honest reflection of Gomez’s soul – that swirling, starry-eyed ether that has made her one of our most relatable and endearing celebrities. It’s difficult to translate that kind of magic into music, and yet she accomplished just that in three minutes and 12 seconds.

“Same Old Love” is a clear highlight on “Revival,” a pithy blend of jazz, trap, and punk-pop.

Gomez delivers a slightly bratty, slightly pained variety of attitude on this post-breakup bop – taking a clear cue from experimental-pop darling Charli XCX, a cowriter and background vocalist on the song. In fact, “Same Old Love” would feel at home on Charli’s album “Sucker,” released the year prior.

That “Same Old Love” doesn’t blend into “Revival’s” track list the album’s overall style is a good thing. It proves how she can bend different genres to her will, how malleable her voice can be, and how she’s willing to abandon molds and expectations to follow her many-hued artistic instincts. “Same Old Love” is a risk that certainly paid off, and it paved the way for bigger and better creative risks to come.

Gomez breathes life into Kygo’s EDM hit “It Ain’t Me.”

“Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?” she sings. “Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning? It ain’t me.” What a scorching, ingenious way to tell an ex, “you need me but I don’t need you.”

Gomez lends a sense of authenticity to Kygo’s formulaic folk-pop production. Her imperfect voice is actually a strength here: It strains and crackles, lilts and soars, beautifully contrasting the glossy dance floor bait and making you believe every word of her righteous indignation.

“Perfect” is captivating, raw, and even a little twisted.

As Sal Cinquemani noted for Slant magazine, Gomez is at her best on “Revival” when she reinterprets well-worn pop music tropes with sincerity and self-awareness – that is, an awareness that no human experience is straightforward or correct, that every emotion is muddled by layers and grooves.

That strength is expertly illustrated on “Perfect,” a song that Gomez described as so deeply personal that she almost left it off the album entirely.

“Jealousy and infidelity are common themes in pop music, but Gomez’s obsession, her desperation to understand what she supposedly lacks, bleeds into a Sapphic fantasy on ‘Perfect,'” Cinquemani wrote. “Her rival isn’t someone to be resented or envied, but embraced, even consumed.”

One of her earliest hits, “Love You Like a Love Song,” holds up to this day.

“Love You Like a Love Song” is gloriously campy. As highlighted in its eclectic karaoke-themed music video, it revels in its own Eurodisco weirdness.

Despite the song’s ostensibly romantic premise, Gomez sounds almost bored, almost mechanical, and that’s what makes it work – it’s like a love song, but not quite.

“Birthday” is deeply chaotic in the worst possible way.

I think this song is supposed to be edgy or tongue-in-cheek or something, but honestly, I can’t tell because I can’t make it past the first 20 seconds without cringing. Maybe the producers just wanted to throw police sirens and sexual moans into a song and pretend that’s somehow empowering. Who can say?

It could also just be a shameless attempt to generate reliable streaming numbers by getting fans to listen to it every year on their birthdays. I mean, I don’t know anyone who does that – or listens to this song literally ever – but it’s possible.

“Undercover” has some of the worst lyrics of Gomez’s career.

“Undercover” is a perfect example of why dubstep has largely been left in pop music’s past. As Gomez tried to prove she could be marketed to older and more mature audiences, she ill-advisedly stuffed her debut solo album with heavy electronic dance music and predictable bass drops – but this song is particularly devoid of creativity and personality.

“Unfortunately, these are the cheesiest, cheapest lyrics I could possibly imagine,” Cavan Sieczkowski wrote about the song for HuffPost. “‘You’re a sexy machine / You’re a Hollywood dream’ – did she see that written in a bathroom stall somewhere? I had way higher hopes for Selena and her rhyming potential.”

“Round & Round” is an over-produced mess.

“Round & Round” falls victim to the same overwrought maximalism that doomed many of Gomez’s early songs. Adding more synths and extra layers of production does not automatically make an electro-pop song compelling – and in fact, the excessive production here makes it the opposite, giving it a bloated and lazy effect. Gomez’s voice is so over-perfected, especially during her attempt to pseudo-rap in the bridge, that it sounds creepy and distorted. There’s nothing authentic or real here.

Plus, lyrically, “Round & Round” is all over the place. Why would you be “falling hard” for a boy who always tells you lies and intentionally makes you feel crazy?

“Bang Bang Bang” is annoying from its very first opening note.

Gomez called “Bang Bang Bang” the most “personal” song on her 2011 album. Where? All I hear is an irritating melody reminiscent of “Crazy Frog,” some childish bragging about her new boyfriend (who apparently used to be a model… Cool!), and the phrase “You’re gonna be the one” 21 different times.

“Summer’s Not Hot” sounds like a rejected Disney Channel song.

It’s entirely possible that Gomez and her band heard “High School Musical 2’s” ode to summer, “What Time Is It,” and just thought, “That, but way worse.”

Honestly, comparing “Summer’s Not Hot” to the magical “High School Musical” discography feels like an insult. Sharpay Evans would never deign to sing this song – and we’re talking about a woman who unabashedly performed “Humuhumunukunukuapua’a.”

“Who Says” has good intentions, but it’s muddled by juvenile, cloying lyrics.

Gomez is trying to be a beacon of girl power here, and maybe that resonated at the time with her younger Disney-watching audience. But “Who Says” isn’t just desperately cheesy and littered with clichés – it’s also confused about its own messaging.

The implication that we should value substance over looks (“I’m no beauty queen, I’m just beautiful me”) is immediately overshadowed by a chorus that constantly places importance on adjectives like “perfect” and “pretty.” On top of that, it feels counterproductive and even a little icky to insist that “hurting” is “the price of beauty.”

Again, despite an admirable message, “Kill Em With Kindness” is a bad song.

Despite her image as an empowered female role model, empowerment anthems are not Gomez’s forte. She falls too easily into a pattern of lame metaphors (“Your lies are bullets / Your mouth’s a gun”) and slightly nonsensical phrases trying so hard to be taken seriously (“No war in anger was ever won”).

“As A Blonde” is annoying and, weirdly enough, sort of misogynistic.

This song is an insult to Gomez’s iconic stint as an actual blonde. “As a blonde, will I get whatever I want?” she quips in the chorus, disappointing fans everywhere who thought she was above parroting such boring gender-specific insults.

“Come & Get It” sees Gomez making herself way too available for an ex that doesn’t deserve it.

“Come & Get It” is pretty catchy, but unfortunately, it’s a really bad look to make yourself unquestioningly available to someone who isn’t giving you the attention and love you deserve. He can really come and get it, anytime, on his own terms, with no conditions or prerequisites? Yikes.

Gomez herself has even disavowed the song: “That’s so not my personality,” she recently told the Wall Street Journal. “The lyrics are, ‘When you’re ready, come and get it.’ I would never say that!” (And we don’t even have time to get into the song’s problematic visual element.)

“B.E.A.T.” is an embarrassing attempt at “urban music.”

According to Gomez, this was her attempt at “urban music” like “Drake and Rihanna.” I hope she has since apologized to Drake and Rihanna.

“I like the lights in my hand and the beat in my face”? Literally, what? Who wrote those lyrics and thought, “Yep, those are good”? To make matters even worse, the song doubles down on that offense, as Gomez repeats over and over, “B-b-b-beat in my face.” Not this one, thanks!