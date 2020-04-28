Selena Gomez says she ‘sobbed’ when she first heard Billie Eilish’s song ‘Everything I Wanted’

Selena Gomez included “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish on a playlist she recently curated for Apple Music.

Gomez told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio show that she “sobbed” when she first heard the emotional song.

“There’s so many moments where I was just like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter who you are.’ There’s moments in my life that’s like ‘is this it?'” Gomez said of the song, which touches on the negative effects of fame.

Gomez added: “She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She’s an amazing, amazing artist.”

Selena Gomez recently gushed about Billie Eilish and the teenager's emotional single "Everything I Wanted," which Gomez says made her cry when she first heard it.

“First I’ll say, just the understanding she has – she already knows. She’s so aware of what this industry can be and become,” Gomez told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio show. “And when I heard that song, I just sobbed because I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s like, damn, that’s so true.”

The “Boyfriend” singer included “Everything I Wanted” – which Insider previously ranked as Eilish’s third-best song – on a playlist she recently curated for Apple Music.

Gomez added of Eilish: “She deserved every single thing that she got and has. She’s an amazing, amazing artist.”

Selena talks Billie Eilish during her @Beats1 Takeover: “She deserved everything she got and has. She's an amazing artist." (????: @selgofetish) pic.twitter.com/b8OKgQxWC0 — Selena Gomez HQ (@SelenaHQ2) April 27, 2020

Eilish released “Everything I Wanted” as a standalone single in November. The song appears to grapple with her rapid rise to fame and the scrutiny that comes alongside adoration: “And it feels like yesterday was a year ago, but I don’t wanna let anybody know,” she sings in the second verse. “‘Cause everybody wants something from me now, and I don’t wanna let ’em down.”

However, the song was originally conceptualized before Eilish’s debut album sold more than 2 million copies, swept all four major categories at the 2020 Grammys, or spawned the No. 1 smash hit “Bad Guy.”

The 18-year-old began work on the song back in September 2018, after Eilish dreamt that she jumped off a building – but her brother, producer, and cowriter, Finneas O’Connell, refused to help her finish it.

“I was in a really bad place mentally,” Eilish told New York Times Magazine. So, at the time, the song’s titular phrase – “I had a dream I got everything I wanted” – was actually an expression of suicidal ideation.

“We had this big argument,” Eilish said, referring to her brother. “And Finneas said, ‘I don’t want to write a song about you killing yourself and how that’s everything you wanted!’ It became this huge thing, and I locked myself in my room, and I was in there, just drawing on my wall.”

The duo rediscovered the song in 2019 while going through old voice memos. They decided to revisit it – largely because Eilish “was in a better place” after going to therapy and prioritizing her mental health – and it became an homage to the siblings’ close relationship.

Like Eilish, Gomez has also struggled with depression and similarly rose to fame at a very young age. After she was cast on “Barney & Friends” as a child, Gomez starred on Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” as a teenager and began releasing music under Disney’s label.

In fact, Eilish and O’Connell cited the “Wizards of Waverly Place” theme song as inspiration for the melody in “Bad Guy.” O’Connell went on to help produce Gomez’s first-ever No. 1 single, “Lose You to Love Me.”

FaceTimed with @zanelowe and sent him a playlist of my favorite tracks right now. Listen only on @applemusic #AtHomeWithAppleMusic https://t.co/LqKvF60SjW pic.twitter.com/6ZcE6GwxWF — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 27, 2020

The “Spring Breakers” actress also included “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna and “Lover” by Taylor Swift on her Apple Music playlist, which she says is rich with “storytelling” and “strong lyrics.”

“There’s nothing really to say other than this is another song that shows her ability to take it back to the old, to also combine it with her challenging to do new things with her music,” Gomez said of Swift, one of her closest friends.

She added: “I’ll always, not even biased, just think she is one of the greatest songwriters.”