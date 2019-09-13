Selena Gomez revealed her childhood crush on Cole Sprouse, and the ‘Riverdale’ star took notice

Selena Gomez recently joked about her childhood crushes on Instagram.

Selena Gomez recently joked about her childhood crushes on Instagram – and revealed she once carried a torch for her former Disney Channel co-star Cole Sprouse.

The 27-year-old actress shared a video and photo of old doodles that read “Selena + Juan” and “Selena belongs with Cole Sprouse 4ever!!!!”

“Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11,” she wrote in the caption.

The “Riverdale” star even took notice, commenting: “always Juan-upping me.”

Before a teenaged Gomez landed her own Disney Channel show, “The Wizards of Waverly Place,” she guest-starred on the Sprouse twins’ show “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.” Cole Sprouse played the bookish Cody, while Dylan Sprouse portrayed the rebellious Zack.

On the 2006 episode, titled “A Midsummer’s Nightmare,” Gomez is introduced as Cody’s girlfriend Gwen. But after she kisses his brother for a part in a school play, she dumps Cody for Zack.

Gomez also guest-starred alongside Miley Cyrus on “Hannah Montana” and Demi Lovato on “Sonny With a Chance.”

Currently, Sprouse is dating his “Riverdale” costar Lili Reinhart. Gomez is apparently single.