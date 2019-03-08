Selena Gomez pointed out a flaw in Snapchat’s popular filters, and she has a pretty good point

caption Selena Gomez is the third most-followed person on Instagram. source Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Selena Gomez recently posted a rare series of videos on social media, criticizing a beauty standard found in Snapchat’s popular filters.

“Literally every single Snapchat filter has the blue eyes,” she says in one video. “What if you have brown eyes? Am I supposed to have these eyes to like, look good?”

caption “Am I supposed to have these eyes to like, look good?” source @selenagomez/Instagram

While flipping between different filters, Gomez then noticed that many of the “ugly” or distorted filters use brown eyes.

“I don’t understand,” she says. “They have all the blue eyes for all the ones that are like, really ‘pretty.'”

caption “They use my brown eyes for this one. I don’t understand.” source @selenagomez/Instagram

Gomez concluded the series of videos by switching to record herself on Instagram’s story feature.

“I think I’ll just stick to the ‘gram,” she says. “Brown eyes are beautiful, everyone.”

While the videos posted on Gomez’s story have now disappeared, they were immortalized by a number of fan accounts.

???? Selena Gomez talking about how Snapchat has all their cute filters with blue eyes and their ugly filters with brown eyes. ???????? #BrownEyesAreBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Rx2VfQvvXK — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) March 6, 2019

Many other fans quickly latched on to Gomez’s thesis and posted photos using her quote, “Brown eyes are beautiful.”

@selenagomez YES BROWN EYES ARE BEAUTIFUL and we appreciate you being you and sharing these lil stories. Hearing her voice and laugh has me smiling so big, I can't be the only one pic.twitter.com/uH4o6PDVto — Arti ???? (@btyqueenrt) March 6, 2019

Some fans related to Gomez’s brown-eyed struggle and applauded her message.

when selena gomez said brown eyes are beautiful, i felt that — chloe ???? (@seeingmirrors) March 8, 2019

YESSS, Selena Gomez just called out Snapchat for every “pretty filter having blue eyes. I’ve been saying this forever now!!! Do they think this is what makes you “pretty” because bitchhh I love my brown eyes. — Alexa Atkinson (@AlexaGenesiss) March 6, 2019

Though she has expressed her distaste for social media on numerous occasions, Gomez’s resolution to stick to Instagram makes perfect sense, considering she’s the third most-followed person on the app.

The 26-year-old was recently overtaken by Ariana Grande as the most-followed woman, and both are led by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Snapchat did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.