32 photos that show how Selena Gomez’s red carpet style has evolved through the years

caption Selena Gomez at the “The Dead Don’t Die” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2019. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Selena Gomez is not only a chart-topping singer, a television producer, and an actor, she’s also a staple in any best-dressed list.

In celebration of the pop star’s 27th birthday, see how her style has evolved since her red carpet debut back in 2007.

It’s been 12 years since Selena Gomez made her first red carpet appearance. Since then, the former Disney Channel star has become an international pop sensation, television producer, and ambassador for some of today’s biggest brands.

After taking time off to focus on her health in 2016, Gomez returned slowly but surely to the spotlight. The singer is currently the face of Coach and released her second collection with Puma earlier this year – which seems like a no-brainer since Gomez is a staple in any best-dressed list.

Below, see how Gomez’s style has evolved during her decade-long rise to fame.

Amy Daire and Lucy Yang contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Selena Gomez made her red carpet debut in 2007.

caption Selena Gomez began portraying Alex Russo on “Wizards of Waverly Place” in 2007. source Mark Davis/Getty Images

That year, Gomez walked the red carpet for the World Magic Awards on October 13, a day after “Wizards of Waverly Place” first premiered on Disney Channel. Gomez starred as the show’s leading protagonist, a teenaged witch named Alex Russo, until its series finale in 2012.

Back then, the actress often wore comfortable jeans and kicks.

caption Selena Gomez at the “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” World Premiere” in 2007. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

At the premiere of “Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End” in 2007, Gomez showed off her laid-back style.

She also loved wearing vests and denim on denim.

caption Selena Gomez at the premiere of “Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus” on January 17, 2008. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In 2008, Gomez started performing in a pop-rock band called Selena Gomez & the Scene.

Her first big event landed her on stage in a flowing Marchesa gown at the 2008 ALMA Awards.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2008 ALMA Awards. source Vince Bucci/Getty Images

The actress was nominated for “Outstanding Female Performance in a Comedy Television Series” for her performance on “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

The following year, the singer began gravitating toward trendy yet simple looks.

caption Selena Gomez at the Spring 2009 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. source Katy Winn/Getty Images

By then, the singer had ditched her Converse for heels at red carpet events.

She wore a shiny dress to the American Music Awards in 2009.

caption Selena Gomez presented an award during the 2009 American Music Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The actress arrived on the red carpet in a silver sequined Talbot Runhof dress, matching clutch, and black heels.

The actress appeared to be a big fan of metallic fabrics, glitter, and sequins around this time.

caption Selena Gomez wearing a futuristic look at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

And she often wore strappy heels.

When Gomez cut her hair into a fun bob, it complemented her style perfectly.

caption Selena Gomez at a charity event for “Raise Hope For The Congo” in 2009. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Since then, Gomez has gone through quite a few hair transformations.

She donned a patterned crop top and skirt at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2012.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards. source John Shearer/Getty Images

She accessorized the look with pink heels and hoop earrings. Gomez also opted for a bold blue eyeshadow, which made her makeup pop.

The actress had one of her first major fashion moments at Vanity Fair’s 2011 Oscar party.

caption Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at Vanity Fair’s 2011 Oscar party. source Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Gomez and and then-boyfriend Justin Bieber made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event. She wore a floor-length Dolce & Gabbana dress and a matching bold red lip.

When Selena Gomez & the Scene won a People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Breakout Artist” in 2011, the singer stood front and center in a high-low gown.

caption Selena Gomez & the Scene accepting an award at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The band also won three Teen Choice Awards that year.

Gomez accessorized the patterned Irina Shabayeva dress with strappy Christian Louboutin heels.

By the early 2010s, the former Disney Channel star had started wearing more bold looks on the red carpet.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gomez opted for another high-low black dress, complimented by gold heels and clutch bag.

She became no stranger to daring high slits, like the one on this champagne Giorgio Armani gown.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2011 American Music Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

At the 2011 AMAs, the actress channeled old Hollywood glamour with big voluminous curls, a chic mini purse, and minimalistic jewelry.

But at premieres, the actress continued to take risks, experimenting with neon colors and flirty silhouettes.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2013 SXSW Music, Film, and Interactive Festival. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Her bold choices clearly paid off, as the star began to make a name for herself in the fashion world.

She stunned in this plunging, white dress at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The singer kept her hair and makeup simple to let her outfit shine. Her white Atelier Versace gown made numerous best-dressed lists after the event.

Gomez turned heads in yet another Atelier Versace number at MTV’s Video Music Awards in 2013.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The dress featured a daring, thigh-high split. This remains one of her most memorable red carpet looks to date.

She wore a romantic and modern Vera Wang dress to the 2015 Met Gala.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2015 Met Gala. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Gomez attended the event adorned in white flowers. The theme that year was “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

The following year, Gomez embraced the choker trend both on and off the red carpet.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The ’90s accessory came back in a big way. She wore this bright orange Mugler jumpsuit to the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2016.

Her 2016 Met Gala ensemble cemented her status as one of Hollywood’s most unpredictable fashion stars.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2016 Met Gala. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Louis Vuitton look landed her on nearly every best-dressed list. The theme that year was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

She made waves wearing this red Prada ballgown when she accepted the American Music Award for “Favorite Female Artist” in 2016.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2016 American Music Award. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gomez gave a heartfelt speech in which she thanked her fans and spoke candidly about taking time off from Hollywood.

In May 2017, she posed at the Met Gala with then-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

caption Selena Gomez and The Weeknd at the 2017 Met Gala. source Dimitrio Kambouris/Getty Images

For her 2017 Met Gala look, Gomez wore a custom Coach gown and paired it with a matching purse that had the words “love yourself first” written on the bottom of the bag.

The message, according to an Instagram post by Coach, was an homage to the Arabic phrase Gomez has tattooed on her back.

A few months later, the actress wore a pair of mismatched heels on purpose.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2017 InStyle Awards. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

And they looked amazing.

The Jacquemus design, which Gomez wore to the third annual InStyle Awards in October 2017, featured a yellow ball on the right heel and wooden blocks on the left.

At the American Music Awards last year, Gomez looked rocker chic in an all-leather outfit.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2018 American Music Awards. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She also debuted a dramatic hair transformation.

The singer made headlines when she arrived at the event with a new, light blonde hairdo.

She walked the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala in a see-through Coach gown.

caption Selena Gomez at the 2018 Met Gala. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gomez’s gold metallic eyeshadow added a modern touch to her romantic look.

Her purse, a custom Kisslock Frame bag by Coach, featured a subtle, hand-written phrase: “A woman who fears the Lord is a woman who shall be praised.”

The message, a nod to the event’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme, is part of a Biblical passage from the book of Proverbs.

Gomez was all smiles at the premiere of “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” in June 2018.

caption Selena Gomez at the premiere of her movie, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She looked radiant in a two-piece Oscar de la Renta dress.

Gomez took part in the slip dress trend with a lilac mid-dress.

caption Selena Gomez at the Coach Host Meet + Greet with Selena Gomez at at The Grove on September 5, 2018. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

She accessorized it with silver strappy heels and a layered necklace.

She made a surprise appearance at DJ Snake’s Coachella set, and wore an all-white ensemble.

caption Selena Gomez performed on the Outdoor Stage of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2019. source Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Gomez wore her hair with bangs and braids, giving the whole look a pirate-like feel.

She performed her hit song “Taki Taki” with Cardi B, and Ozuna.

Gomez gave a more mature look with a sleek indigo dress and plunging neckline.

caption Selena Gomez at the WE Day California 2019 at The Forum on April 25, 2019. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

She accessorized it with a pointed heel.

At the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Gomez wore a light pink bustier and skirt combo with a bold red lip.

caption Selena Gomez at the opening ceremony and screening of “The Dead Don’t Die” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019. source George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images

She wore the Louis Vuitton dress with Bulgari jewels and Jimmy Choo heels for the premiere of “The Dead Don’t Die.”

That night, she gave another stunning Louis Vuitton look — this time an off-the-shoulder minidress.

caption Selena Gomez at the Gala Dinner during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2019. source P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

She kept the same Bulgari jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.

The next day, she wore a navy button-down crop top with long trousers by Chanel.

caption Selena Gomez at the photocall for “The Dead Don’t Die” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019. source Oleg NikishinTASS via Getty Images

She added some hoop earrings by Messika.

Gomez wore a Celine off-the-shoulder dress with feathered sleeves at the premiere of her latest movie, “The Dead Don’t Die.”

She added Cartier jewels and kept her makeup in nude shades.