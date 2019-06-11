Selena Gomez wore a $13,000 minidress covered in feathers on the red carpet

- On Monday, Selena Gomez attended the premiere of her latest film, “The Dead Don’t Die,” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
- For the event, she wore a Celine black minidress with feathered sleeves that retails for approximately $13,009.
- Later that evening, Gomez stepped out wearing a pajama-inspired velvet romper and black heels.
- Gomez wore the two outfits approximately one month after making her grand return to the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
Selena Gomez turned heads on Monday while attending the premiere of her latest film, “The Dead Don’t Die,” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
On the red carpet, the actress was seen wearing a black, ruffled minidress with feathered sleeves from Celine. According to the designer’s website, the garment is made entirely from silk and ostrich feathers.
At the time of this post, the dress is available to purchase online for €11,500 ($13,009 USD).
- Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
To complete the look, Gomez donned a shiny black pair of heeled sandals. She also wore a simple beauty look comprised of an updo hairstyle, nude lipstick, and winged eyeliner.
Later that night, Gomez stepped out in a pajama-inspired romper made from velvet. She completed the look with a simple pair of black pumps.
- source
- James Devaney/Getty Images
Gomez wore the two outfits nearly one month after making her grand return to the red carpet at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.
During the event, she wore a white, two-piece ensemble designed by Louis Vuitton, and later donned a blue, button-up suit created by Chanel. For the festival’s Gala Dinner, Gomez dazzled in Louis Vuitton once again, wearing an off-the-shoulder minidress and diamond necklace.
