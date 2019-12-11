Selena Gomez channeled the ’70s with a new hairstyle, a $300 zebra-print coat, and layered Louis Vuitton denim

caption Selena Gomez debuted a new hairstyle with a zebra-print coat and denim layers. source Neil Mockford/GC Images

Selena Gomez debuted a new hairstyle with bangs while combining two big trends for the season: denim-on-denim and animal print.

The singer and actress wore the ’70s-inspired ensemble while in London on Wednesday.

caption Selena Gomez wore a faux-fur coat from Mango while in London on Wednesday. source Neil Mockford/GC Images

Gomez wore a zebra-print, faux-fur coat from Mango. The coat is available on the Mango website for $299 at the time of writing, as pointed out by Footwear News’ Ella Chochrek.

Kate Young, Gomez’s stylist, shared an Instagram Story confirming the details of the star’s latest outfit.

Along with her warm-looking coat, Gomez layered two denim pieces: a $2,550 quilted jacket and a $1,280 pair of jeans, both from Louis Vuitton, according to Footwear News. The jacket and pants are each listed on the Louis Vuitton website, but it appears that the pieces can only be purchased in select Louis Vuitton stores at the time of writing.

For shoes, Gomez wore a simple pair of black boots that appear to be a patent leather-like material.

caption The singer and actress also wore coordinating denim pieces from Louis Vuitton. source Neil Mockford/GC Images

Gomez made a statement with her shoulder-length hair in soft curls with bangs, which appears to be a new hairstyle for the star. Marissa Marino, Gomez’s hairstylist, shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday, calling Gomez’s haircut a “new shag.”

caption Gomez sported a new hairstyle with bangs and loose curls. source Splash News

Gomez added a finishing touch to her outfit with a muted, neutral lip color and round sunglasses.

Representatives for Selena Gomez, Louis Vuitton, Mango, Kate Young, and Marissa Marino did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.