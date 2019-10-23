Selena Gomez released an emotional song about heartbreak and fans are convinced it’s about Justin Bieber

caption Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at the 2011 American Music Awards together. source Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez just dropped a new song called “Lose You to Love Me,” and fans already think they’ve decoded it.

The emotional breakup song, released at midnight on Wednesday, includes lyrics like, “I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down and now it’s showing / In two months, you replaced us / Like it was easy.”

Fans are convinced the song is about her most recent split from Justin Bieber in 2018 – which reportedly went down just two months before he began dating his now-wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

*Justin Bieber gets married*

*Selena sings, "I gave my all and they all know it

You turned me down, and now it's showing

In two months you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

And to think of healing"*#LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/Fg2FomdUwp — BA???? (@BrookeAnne_15) October 23, 2019

Before the Biebers tied the knot in September of last year, the “Bad Liar” and “Sorry” singers had dated on-and-off since early 2011.

They apparently got back together in November 2017, but called it quits for the last time in March 2018. By June, Bieber and his new girlfriend had become the king and queen of PDA.

Read more: Meet the Biebers: Here’s a complete timeline of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s 10-year relationship and whirlwind marriage

"In two months you replaced us" damn selena is calling bieber out for moving on quickly ???? #loseyoutoloveme pic.twitter.com/DTlXlDQT7D — bombasticl0ve (@bombasticl0ve) October 23, 2019

“We’d always go into it blindly / I needed to lose you to find me,” Gomez sings in her new song, seeming to hint at an on-and-off relationship that has since ended.

“This dancing was killing me softly / I needed to hate you to love me.”

Fans think the lyric about dancing is connected to her 2013 song “Love Will Remember,” which Gomez confirmed was written about her first breakup with Bieber. In the bridge, she sings, “Somewhere in forever, we’ll dance again.”

selena went from "somewhere in forever we'll dance again" to "this dancing was killing me softly" so beautifully no she isn't ranting or dragging anyone, she understood her worth and self love, she is too brave to come out of the pain. WE STAN!#LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/bNmcHd2AKC — shivangi (@fucksrevival) October 23, 2019

she went from “somewhere in forever we will dance again” to “this dancing was killing me softly” #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/PeVe8hQVm8 — Mags | #LoseYouToLoveMe (@selmilasnature) October 23, 2019

She also appears to reference Bieber’s most recent album “Purpose,” which included at least three songs he wrote about Gomez.

“Set fire to my purpose / And I let it burn,” she sings.

“in two months you replaced us like it was easy”

“set fire to my PURPOSE” PURPOSE AKA JUSTIN BIEBERS 2015 ALBUM..

NO QUESTION BABY!!!!! SELENA IS SINGING ABOUT JUSTIN. PERIODT.

as she should…….. pic.twitter.com/BCpJe4ju4P — BAILEY GRAVITT (@baileygravitt) October 23, 2019

"you set fire to my purpose"

"in two months, you replaced us"

DRAG JUSTIN BIEBER'S RAGGED ASS DOWN THE SEWER, MISS SELEna!! ???? #LoseYouToLoveMe — igig ✨ (@igiglim) October 23, 2019

Notably, it’s unusual for an artist to drop a new song in the middle of the week. Music is typically released on Fridays in order to maximize its performance on Billboard charts. But as some fans have pointed out, Gomez’s decision to release the song on October 23 may have significance.

Gomez and Bieber first sparked speculation of a reunion on October 23, 2017, when Bieber’s car was photographed at her home.

Selena releasing the song on the same day she got reunited with Justin in 2017. And now this chapter is closed and done, as she said in the song. I'm also saying goodbye for good now to Jelena. #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/cHdNthDKAe — ???????????????????????? ???????????????? | #SG2 (@enavirus) October 23, 2019

Gomez herself said the song was inspired by “many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album,” as reported by E! News. Gomez released her second studio album “Revival” in 2015.

“I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life,” Gomez said. “I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

The 27-year-old singer cowrote the song with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, Mattias Larsson, and Robin Fredriksson.

Watch the music video for “Lose You to Love Me” below.