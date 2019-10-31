Selena Gomez shuts down dating report after being spotted at the same restaurant as her ex-boyfriend

caption Selena Gomez seen out in Manhattan on October 29, 2019. source Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Selena Gomez seemingly shut down speculation that she could be reconciling with ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost after being spotted at a restaurant with him and a group of friends on Tuesday night.

After the hang out, an article was published with the headline, “Selena Gomez EXCLUSIVE: Singer reunites with ex boyfriend Samuel Krost in NYC… three years after singer ‘dated’ fashion executive.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer posted an apparent response to her Instagram Story that read, “I am not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years. I’m on God’s timing, not mine.”

She then shared a video of her wearing track pants from Krost’s line that had “Support Your Friends” etched into the side. She captioned the post, “Bye.”

Gomez also wore the sweatpants the following day while leaving New York City.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Selena Gomez wants everyone to know that she’s single after an article came out about her meetup with an ex-boyfriend.

The 27-year-old singer was spotted heading into La Esquina in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood on Tuesday night with a group of friends. Shortly after, her ex-boyfriend from early 2016, Samuel Krost, entered the establishment with his own group of buddies.

Daily Mail acquired photos of Gomez outside of the restaurant, as well as images of the Krost fashion line founder in the same location, and ran them with the headline, “Selena Gomez EXCLUSIVE: Singer reunites with ex boyfriend Samuel Krost in NYC… three years after singer ‘dated’ fashion executive.”

caption Samuel Krost leaving Nobu after having dinner with Gomez on January 21, 2016 in New York City. source Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez seemingly addressed the report by posting a message on her Instagram Story.

“I am not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years. I’m on God’s timing, not mine,” she wrote.

IG | selenagomez via instagram stories: pic.twitter.com/m7gnhlQBNG — Selena Gomez HQ (@SelenaHQ2) October 30, 2019

The “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker then shared a video of herself wearing a pair of track pants from Krost’s collection that had “Support Your Friends” etched down the leg. Gomez wrote “Bye” on the post.

IG | selena via instagram stories: pic.twitter.com/mCxtzm4fBs — Selena Gomez HQ (@SelenaHQ2) October 30, 2019

On Wednesday, Gomez was spotted wearing the navy and white pants again in John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of her flight out of New York.

caption Gomez wearing track pants from Krost’s fashion line on October 30, 2019. source Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez was first spotted with the streetwear designer in November 2015 at Cipriani restaurant in NYC. They dated for a few months before splitting up in early 2016. The pair appeared to stay on good terms as Krost defended Gomez on social media in a since-deleted Instagram post later that year.

“Selena is a real girl with a real heart and real feelings,” he wrote, according to Elle. “All you superficial who are just unhappy with your love lives, understand that love is real. Although we have ventured on separate paths, at least I know that love exists. I love you, Sel.”

This isn’t the first time that Gomez has addressed her relationship status recently. On Friday, Gomez said she’s been “super, super single for two years” during an interview with Zach Sang.

“I want to know what that love will look like next for me,” she said. “I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent, or messy, or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

Gomez was last linked to Justin Bieber in early 2018. Her two new songs, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now” both seemingly address the aftermath of that relationship.

Read more:

Hailey Bieber is being called out on Twitter for seemingly dissing Selena Gomez after the release of her new song

Selena Gomez released an emotional song about heartbreak, and fans are convinced it’s about Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez just released a new music video after over a year, and it was shot on the new iPhone 11 Pro