Selena Gomez is reportedly seeking help for her mental health.

The singer and actress was also reportedly hospitalized for low blood count.

Selena Gomez is reportedly seeking treatment after an “emotional breakdown.”

A source told People that after having a panic attack in a hospital, the 26-year-old singer decided to seek help.

“She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues,” the source said. “She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.”

According to People, the singer is undergoing dialectical behavior therapy, a treatment designed to help people manage emotions and cease harmful behavioral patterns.

TMZ reported that Gomez was hospitalized twice in recent weeks for low white blood cell count, a possible side effect of her kidney transplant.

She had to get a transplant due to her lupus and announced the news in a September 2017 Instagram post. Francia Raisa, an actress and Gomez’s friend, donated her kidney.

Gomez has previously spoken out about her struggles with mental health. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said she didn’t think her struggles with depression or anxiety would end.

“I think it’s a battle I’m going to have to face for the rest of my life, and I’m OK with that because I know that I’m choosing myself over anything else,” she said.

The actress announced on September 23 on Instagram that she was taking a “social media break.”

“As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given,” she wrote. “Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember – negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings.”

