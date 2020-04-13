Selena Gomez’s stylist shared the story behind 3 of the singer’s popular outfits

On Friday, Selena Gomez’s stylist, Kate Young, shared the inspiration behind the singer’s outfits at the 2015 and 2017 American Music Awards.

Young talked about the red Givenchy dress Gomez wore on the red carpet, as well as the singer’s sparkly performance look from the 2015 awards show.

She also revealed that Roman Polanski’s 1988 film “ Frantic” was the inspiration behind the Coach leather dress Gomez wore to the 2017 AMAs.

the inspiration behind the Coach leather dress Gomez wore to the 2017 AMAs.

Selena Gomez’s stylist, Kate Young, spilled some secret details on a few of her client’s looks.

On Friday, Young shared three Instagram posts about some of Gomez’s past outfits, telling the story behind each one. The first was the Coach dress Gomez wore to the American Music Awards in 2017, where she stunned people by showing up with blonde hair.

In the caption, Young said they knew they didn’t want to pick a gown for the awards show, and they worked with Coach’s Creative Director, Stuart Vevers, to create the custom leather jacket dress. The inspiration was Roman Polanski’s 1988 movie “Frantic.” The star patches on Gomez’s dress are an homage to the ones on a jacket the character Michelle wore in the film.

“I thought of ‘Frantic,’ the Roman Polanski movie where Emmanuelle Seigner wears this incredible sexy leather look and sent the photo to Stuart who made this perfect dress,” Young wrote.

The second picture Young shared was of Gomez’s performance look at the 2015 AMAs

The “Same Old Love” singer wore a crystal-embellished bodysuit with Kiki de Montparnasse underwear. In the caption, the celebrity stylist said the inspiration was YSL’s fall 2013 ready-to-wear show.

“We got one of the original YSL body stockings in my NYC studio but it was so delicate there was no way that Selena could perform in it,” she wrote.

Instead, Young recruited her “good friend and regular collaborator,” Joel Jolibe, to make a similar bodysuit Gomez could sing and dance in.

Young’s final post was of one of Gomez’s most iconic looks to date

It was the red Givenchy dress with a low back that she wore on the AMAs red carpet in 2015.

“I found this @givenchyofficial spring 2014 dress in a box at @albrightfashionlibrary because it was too heavy to hang. We had it for a while before it finally made it onto the red carpet. It was the first time (but not the last) Selena wore something designed by @riccardotisci17,” she captioned the picture.

Young and Gomez first worked together ahead of the 2014 Teen Choice Awards

Young put the “Boyfriend” singer in a Saint Laurent jumpsuit.

“We’ve had a clear vision of what we wanted to do together from the beginning,” Young told Vogue in 2015. “There’s an overall mood that we’re going for which is young, modern, clean, and sexy without ever being fussy.”

Since the two have been working together, Gomez’s style has continued to evolve, as the singer has worn one chic look after another.