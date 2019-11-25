Selena Gomez debuts new thigh tattoo in behind-the-scenes photos from the American Music Awards

caption Selena Gomez attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Selena Gomez debuted a new tattoo on Instagram in a behind-the-scenes photo from the American Music Awards.

The singer, who opened the 2019 awards show with a performance of her two newest hits, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” took to social media to share Polaroid photos from “AMAs day.”

One of the Polaroids showed a new thigh tattoo of a set of hands clasped together with a rosary wrapped around them.

She tagged the New York-based tattoo shop, Bang Bang Tattoo. The shop shared even more photos of Gomez getting inked on its Instagram page, and revealed that the tattoo was done on a “house call.”

This is reported to be Gomez’s 14th tattoo.

Selena Gomez has one more tattoo than she used to.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the 2019 American Music Awards after opening the show with a performance of her two newest songs, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”

Her post contained four Polaroid pictures that showed off details of the outfit she wore during the part of her performance dedicated to “Look at Her Now.”

In one of the images, Gomez can be seen lifting her skirt and pointing to a new tattoo on her thigh. The tattoo appeared to be of a set of hands clasped together with a rosary wrapped around them. “AMAs day.. more to come..” Gomez captioned the post.

Her tattoo was tagged with the New York-based tattoo shop, Bang Bang Tattoo. The shop also shared the post, along with another set of Polaroids that showed Gomez getting inked.

“For the wonderful @selenagomez thank you for the trust #housecall,” the post was captioned.

A fan account shared the news, and reported that this marks Gomez’s 14th tattoo to date. The former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star recently got a matching tattoo with Julia Michaels. Earlier this month, the two singers each got an arrow on their hands, that, when clasped together, point toward each other.

During the AMAs, Gomez performed her two newest singles off her forthcoming second studio album, scheduled to be released on January 10, 2020.

“This album is my diary from the past few years and I can’t wait for you to hear it,” Gomez wrote about the project on Instagram, promising that the she’ll drop the album’s title, cover art, and track list “soon.”

After she released “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” fans immediately began speculating that the tracks were about the aftermath of her relationship with Justin Bieber, which ended for good in March 2018.

