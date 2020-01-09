Selena Gomez opened up about how she thought she might ‘actually die’ after her kidney failed during her battle against lupus

caption During her several hour kidney transplant, surgeons even had to remove arteries from her legs. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Selena Gomez has spoken more about her intense battle with autoimmune disease lupus, and the moment she thought she might die during emergency surgery.

The 25-year-old Disney star spoke about her kidney transplant, which lasted more than seven hours due to complications, during a wide-ranging interview for Wall Street Journal Magazine.

“The lupus was huge thing that happened to me, then the kidney thing happened, and that was the scariest because, yeah, you could actually die,” she said.

Now, three years later, the star says the scary experience has given her a greater perspective on life.

“That’s what makes you go: ‘You know what, I’m just happy to be alive.'”

Selena Gomez has opened up about her intense time in hospital when she thought she might “actually die” from kidney failure in a wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The 27-year-old former Disney star was interviewed by social media star and journalist Derek Blasberg about her ongoing battle against autoimmune disease lupus.

“The lupus was huge thing that happened to me, then the kidney thing happened, and that was the scariest because, yeah, you could actually die,” she told Blasberg.

Back in 2015, Gomez was diagnosed with the condition and that same year she went through chemotherapy.

Then in May 2017, the singer was rushed to hospital after her kidney failed, which required an urgent transplant.

During her interview with Blasberg, she revealed during that intense emergency surgery, doctors even had to remove arteries from her legs.

“The moment I came out I remember starting to shake and my mom screaming and then being put back under.”

Fortunately, Gomez’s surgery was a success, which she revealed to fans on Instagram who questioned the star’s obvious social media hiatus.

She wrote in the 2017 post how “incredibly blessed” she is that her friend Francia Raisa donated her kidney to her.

And now, five years later, the star told Blasberg that the near-death experience has given her a greater perspective on life.

“That’s what makes you go: ‘You know what, I’m just happy to be alive,'” she said.

Back in November 2019, Gomez also shared concerns over the social media shaming she had received due to weight gain – a side-effect of lupus includes weight fluctuation.

“That got to me big time. That really messed me up for it,” she told Raquelle Stevens on Stevens’ podcast “Giving Back Generation.”

