Selena Gomez stepped out in a $4,205 outfit complete with an unbuckled belt

- source
- Robert Kamau/Getty Images
- On Tuesday, Selena Gomez stepped out in New York City wearing a yellow-and-black outfit complete with an unbuckled belt.
- The ensemble was designed by Proenza Schouler and retailed for $3,590, according to Selena’s Closet, an Instagram account about her fashion.
- The multihyphenate star also donned a $625 pair of pumps from Saint Laurent.
- Gomez has been wearing one showstopping look after another while promoting her new singles, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Selena Gomez has been showing off her style while promoting her two new singles.
On Tuesday, the multihyphenate star stepped out in New York City wearing a yellow-and-black outfit from Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2020 collection. Her top featured long sleeves and a scarf-style neckline, while her high-waisted pants had a single pleat and unbuckled belt attached.
To complete the look, she wore smokey eye makeup, brown lipstick, silver hoop earrings, and black pumps.
- source
- Robert Kamau/Getty Images
According to Selena’s Closet, an Instagram account that documents Gomez’s fashion, her shirt retailed for $2,490, while her pants cost $1,090. Neither piece appears to be available for purchase at the time of writing.
Her shoes, however, were designed by Saint Laurent, and retail for $625.
Gomez has been spotted wearing numerous showstopping outfits this month while promoting her newest songs, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.”
On Monday, Gomez wore an animal-print dress from the Ganni Spring 2020 collection while visiting a radio station in New York City. She paired the outfit with thigh-high black boots and a cream-colored bag.
- source
- Robert Kamau/Getty Images
That same day, she also donned a striking blue pantsuit from Sies Marjan while visiting “Elvis Duran And The Z100 Morning Show.”
Her jacket retails for $1,695, while her pants cost $895.
- source
- James Devaney/Getty Images
- Read more:
- Selena Gomez confirmed she’s been ‘super, super single for 2 years’ since splitting from Justin Bieber
- Selena Gomez says she ‘dodged a bullet’ in surprise second song, seemingly about moving on from Justin Bieber
- Selena Gomez begged fans to ‘be kind’ after they accused Hailey Bieber of dissing her
- Hailey Bieber is being called out on Twitter for seemingly dissing Selena Gomez after the release of her new song