Seletar Airport’s $80 million passenger terminal set to begin operations by December 2018 – here’s what to expect

The newest passenger terminal at Seletar Airport is set to open by the end of the year. Changi Airport Group

Seletar Airports newest addition, a S$80 million ($59 million) passenger terminal, has recieved its Temporary Occupation Permit and is on track to begin operations by the end of this year, Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced on Wednesday (July 4).

The terminal is a two-storey, 10000 sq metre building that is able to handle 700000 passenger movements a year, 26 times more than the number of passengers the CAG saw in 2016.

The new terminal also features an enlarged departure and arrival area, which is designed to handle scheduled commercial flights.

The departure area will have four check-in counters, six immigration lanes, two security screening stations and a spacious gateholding room for about 200 passengers, the CAG said.

A private area, known as the Seletar Business Aviation Centre, will also be set up for those travelling on chartered business flights and private jets.

It will also have three aircraft parking stands next to it, to increase efficiency and faster aircraft turnaround time.

Malaysian airline Firefly, which currently operates 20 daily turboprop flights at Changi Airport, will move to Seletar when operations have officially commenced.

The deputy general manager of Seletar Airport, Khoh Su Lim, said: “The new passenger terminal enables Seletar Airport to handle the expected growth of aviation activities in future.”

He added: “We look forward to providing passengers with a fresh experience, in terms of comfort and convenience, when the new terminal starts operations around the end of the year.”