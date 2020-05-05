A self-taught baker’s 3-ingredient dessert recipes have made her a TikTok sensation

- source
- Self-taught baker Eloise Head decided to begin the isolation baking project @fitwafflekitchen after the UK went into lockdown.
- Head had been showcasing restaurants on her popular Instagram @fitwaffle, but wanted to switch gears as the world went into quarantine.
- She began sharing simple three-ingredient recipes that she knew people could easily replicate, and they’ve been huge hits on social media.
- Head’s three-ingredient Oreo fudge recipe has received more than 2 million views on TikTok at the time of writing.
As London went in lockdown and restaurants began closing their doors, food influencer Eloise Head decided to switch gears.
Head, who is behind the popular Instagram page @fitwaffle, began an isolation baking project that she dubbed @fitwafflekitchen.
In just one month the new page has gained more than 40,0000 followers, and Head’s recipes have reached millions of people on Instagram and TikTok.
None have been more popular than Head’s three-ingredient dessert recipes, which show people how to make mouthwatering treats with their favorite cookies and candy in just a few simple steps.
Eloise Head told Insider that she never expected her baking page to be such a big hit on social media
“I wanted to add value and share simple, enjoyable recipes that people could make at home to pass the time and have fun,” she said.
“I knew people would try the recipes, but I didn’t quite expect it to be as popular as it is.”
Head, who is completely self-taught, never set out to be a baking influencer. When she first launched her @fitwaffle Instagram page four years ago, she intended to focus on a mixture of fitness and food.
Head wanted to show her followers that they could still “enjoy indulgent foods in moderation” while living a healthy lifestyle.
“The food posts swiftly took over the page, although I do still enjoy fitness and train five to six times per week,” she said. “Before quarantine, I would generally explore and work with restaurants around London, showcasing their foods across @Fitwaffle.”
There wasn’t much time for baking, but then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the national lockdown on March 23.
Head was suddenly home a lot more than usual, so she decided to get back into the kitchen, and share the journey with her followers.
Happy Friday everybody! ???? Who’s been baking this week? ???????? We made a Cinnamon Swirl Banana Bread on @fitwafflekitchen and it’s probably my favourite thing we’ve made since lockdown started ???????? That, and these oatmeal raisin cookies (also made with a lot of cinnamon ????) Can you see a trend here… ???? Have a good weekend everybody! Stay safe and stat positive ❤️ What recipes would you like to see next? ???? #fitwaffle #fitwafflekitchen
“I started the page to get people having fun at home by baking simple, indulgent recipes, whether it be on their own or with children during the current times,” she said. “Each Instagram post is a recipe video, and takes less than a minute to watch.”
Head immediately started receiving positive feedback, including dozens of messages from people who were making the desserts at home.
But it was her three-ingredient recipes that really got people excited
Head’s three-ingredient Oreo fudge recipe has been liked by more than 750,000 people on her Instagram pages, and been viewed more than 2.6 million times on TikTok.
The simple recipe requires one tin of condensed milk, 510 grams of white chocolate, and about 20 Oreos. And there are just five steps.
Head is focusing on simple recipes with few ingredients because she knows that many people have limited resources at the moment
"I wanted to include some very simple recipes so there was more chance for others to have the opportunity and ingredients to make them," she said.
Head has especially enjoyed creating different three-ingredient recipes for fudge, which she says she has loved since childhood.
"When I saw that you could replicate the fudge texture and include cookies and chocolates, I wanted to get experimenting," she said. "So far I've made seven different fudges."
Head's fudge recipes have included everything from Kit Kat and Twix bars to Lotus Biscoff cookies and Reese's Cups
"I find that people tend to have their favorite biscuits, chocolates, and spread so, when they're included in a recipe, they're instantly drawn to them," she said. "This past month, I have had so many requests to incorporate popular ingredients such as Lotus Biscoff and Nutella."
She also has dozens of other recipes that require a few more ingredients, but still keep things simple, fun, and delicious
"My absolute favorite has been the cinnamon swirl banana bread," she said. "And I also really enjoyed the Oreo-layered brownie."
CINNAMON SWIRL BANANA BREAD! ???????? This is my new favourite banana bread! ???? Super moist and packed with a buttery cinnamon swirl and cinnamon crust, it’s just heavenly ???? Sound on for full instructions ???? Here’s the ingredients- For the batter: 225g Unsalted Butter (melted) 200g Granulated Sugar 2 Large Eggs 1 tsp Vanilla Extract 250g Plain Flour 1 tsp Bicarbonate of Soda 4 Medium Bananas (mashed) . For the swirl: 60g Unsalted Butter (melted) 40g Dark Brown Sugar 40g Granulated Sugar 2 tbsp Cinnamon 6 slices of banana for garnish . Enjoy! ???? #fitwafflekitchen #fitwaffle
Head also recommends giving her Lotus Biscoff loaf cake a try, and checking out all her brownie recipes.
REESE’S & OREO Sl*tty Brownie!! ???? This one’s for the peanut butter lovers out there ???? A cookie dough base, Reese’s & Oreos in the middle, a drizzle of peanut butter, topped with gooey brownie and a peanut butter swirl ???? Sound on for full instructions ???? Ingredients and instructions for the cookie dough & brownie are below! HAPPY BAKING! ???????? Cookie Dough: ???? 200g butter 250g light brown sugar 2 egg yolks ½ tsp vanilla extract 275g plain flour 1 tsp baking powder 150g chocolate chips Brownie: ???? 100g butter 175g caster sugar 75g light brown sugar 125g chocolate 1 tbsp golden syrup 2 eggs 1 tsp vanilla extract 100g Flour 1/2 tsp baking powder 2 tbsp cocoa powder Method: Cookie Dough: Cream butter and sugar together in a large bowl. Stir in the yolks and vanilla. Add in the flour, baking powder & chocolate chips and mix with hands until forms dough. For brownie layer: Place caster sugar, light brown sugar, butter, chocolate and golden syrup in saucepan and melt on low heat until smooth. Remove from heat. Add the eggs, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder & vanilla extract to chocolate mixture, mix until smooth. Enjoy and happy Sunday! ???? #fitwaffle #fitwafflekitchen
"The brownie recipes are super easy and fun," she said. "And I think people can get really creative with what they add to the no-bake cheesecakes."
Whichever recipes you decide to try, Head said the point is to have fun in the kitchen.
"The whole purpose of the @Fitwafflekitchen page was to give everyone the opportunity to bake and make use of the spare time they have at home," she said. "So enjoy the process from start to finish!"
