Selma Blair and Michael J. Fox took an adorable photo together, after revealing they lean on each other for support with their illnesses

caption Selma Blair and Michael J. Fox both live with conditions that affect the central nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images / Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Selma Blair recently posted an adorable selfie with Michael J. Fox and thanked him for his “presence” in the caption.

“You are truly an inspiration,” Fox commented.

In October, Blair went public with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, a chronic autoimmune condition.

Fox has lived with Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder, for almost 30 years.

The two conditions are similar; Blair previously told “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts that she has leaned on Fox for advice and “hope.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Selma Blair and Michael J. Fox have been bonding and leaning on each other for support, as evidenced by an adorable photo together that Blair recently posted.

“I like this man,” she wrote in the caption. “mjf… your presence. You. The best. Thank you.”

“You are truly an inspiration,” Fox commented.

Blair went public with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, a chronic autoimmune condition, with a heartfelt Instagram in October.

The incurable illness can affect each person differently, but common symptoms include muscle weakness, paralysis, speech impediments, numbness or “pins and needles” sensations, pain, tremors, and dizziness.

Read more: Selma Blair says she’s living with an ‘aggressive form’ of multiple sclerosis. Here’s what to know about the incurable condition.

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken GPS. But we are doing it,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that she’d had symptoms for years before the diagnosis.

It makes sense that Blair and Fox would gravitate towards each other for support; Fox was diagnosed with a similar condition, Parkinson’s disease, at 29 years old.

The 57-year-old “Back to the Future” actor has since become a vocal advocate for researching the disease and created The Michael J. Fox Foundation to help find a cure.

Both MS and Parkinson’s affect the central nervous system, causing issues with movement, like shaky hands or poor balance. Additionally, they’re both progressive diseases, meaning the symptoms typically grow worse over time.

During a February interview, Blair told “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts that she had reached out to Fox for advice.

“I said, ‘I don’t know who to tell, I’m dropping things, I’m doing strange things,'” she said, “He got in touch with me… but like really he gives me hope.”

Blair is now taking a new intravenous drug for her MS, Vanity Fair reported in a recent profile of the actress. Blair’s doctor told Vanity Fair he is “optimistic” the new treatment will help address her symptoms.