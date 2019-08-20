caption Sen. Elizabeth Warren talks with two young girls on the campaign trail in New Hampshire. source Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Some of Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s Minnesota fans were confused to find two women who looked just like the Massachusetts lawmaker at a campaign event Monday.

That’s because they were joined by Stephanie Oyen, an Edina, Minnesota resident who looks – and dressed – just like Warren.

“I thought it would get some giggles,” Oyen told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “Then people started yelling, ‘Senator Warren!’ People were clapping and running up to me to take photos. I kept saying ‘I’m not her!’ but I looked up and hundreds of people were staring at me.”

Oyen said that when she shook hands with Warren, the senator pointed to her outfit and said, “We need to talk!”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Attendees at a campaign event for Sen. Elizabeth Warren in Minnesota on Monday saw double. Literally.

That’s because they were joined by Stephanie Oyen, an Edina, Minnesota resident who looks – and dressed – just like Warren. Oyen has short blonde hair much the same as Warren’s and wore rimless glasses and a blue blazer similar to the presidential candidate’s signature look.

“I thought it would get some giggles,” Oyen told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “Then people started yelling, ‘Senator Warren!’ People were clapping and running up to me to take photos. I kept saying ‘I’m not her!’ but I looked up and hundreds of people were staring at me.”

Read more: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls the Electoral College a racist ‘scam’ – an argument that a growing number of Democrats are making going into 2020

Oyen, a Warren supporter, added that “it got weird very fast” and she ended up shedding her blazer and glasses and attemping to hide from Warren’s fans.

But she did stay for a photo with the presidential candidate. Oyen said that when she shook hands with Warren, the senator pointed to her outfit and said, “We need to talk!”

Warren’s staffers then asked for a picture of the two.