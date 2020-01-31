LIVE: Senate reconvenes for Trump’s impeachment trial after key GOP senator announces she will vote against calling new witnesses

The Senate reconvened Friday to debate whether to call additional witnesses forward in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

House impeachment managers have been pushing hard to call new witnesses, like former national security adviser John Bolton, who could share firsthand knowledge of Trump’s pressure campaign in Ukraine that hasn’t yet come to light.

Friday’s proceedings come after The New York Times reported on yet another bombshell claim from Bolton’s upcoming book, in which Bolton says Trump personally directed him to pressure Ukraine to cave to his political demands.

Shortly before the trial, a key Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski, announced she will vote against calling new witnesses, dealing a final blow to the push to call witnesses.

The Senate reconvened on Friday to debate whether to call new witnesses forward in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. After the debate, there will be a vote on witnesses and bringing forward new evidence, but it’s unclear how long Friday’s session will last and how long the debate will be.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The two articles of impeachment relate to the president’s efforts to strong-arm Ukraine to deliver politically motivated investigations targeting his rivals.

While doing so, Trump withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine and dangled a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought and still hasn’t gotten.

The House Intelligence Committee, which spearheaded the impeachment inquiry, heard from 17 witnesses who testified to Trump’s efforts to bully Ukraine into acceding to his personal demands. But House managers are pressing the Senate to call additional witnesses, like Bolton, who can provide firsthand knowledge of Trump’s pressure campaign.

Fifty-one senators need to vote in favor of calling witnesses for the motion to pass. There are currently 45 Democrats, two independents who caucus with Democrats, and 53 Republicans in the Senate.

That means four Republican senators need to side with the Democratic caucus for the Senate to call witnesses.

In the Republican caucus, only Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine have publicly indicated they would vote in favor of calling witnesses to testify.

Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, once considered a possible pro-witness Republican, announced Thursday night that he would not vote in favor of witnesses.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another closely-watched potential swing vote on the matter, confirmed Friday afternoon that she will also vote against calling more witnesses.

House impeachment managers dig in on calling witnesses after Murkowski deals a fatal blow to the motion

source Screenshot via C-SPAN 2/Senate TV

House manager Val Demings displayed the graphic above as she emphasized that the Senate had called witnesses in every one of the 15 previous impeachment trials in US history.

Murkowski explains her decision to vote against calling witnesses: ‘Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate’

caption Lisa Murkowski source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Here’s her statement:

“I worked for a fair, honest, and transparent process, modeled after the Clinton trial, to provide ample time for both sides to present their cases, ask thoughtful questions, and determine whether we need more.

“The House chose to send articles of impeachment that are rushed and flawed. I carefully considered the need for additional witnesses and documents, to cure the shortcomings of its process, but ultimately decided that I will vote against considering motions to subpoena.

“Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate. I don’t believe the continuation of this process will change anything. It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed.

“It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray, while attacking the Chief Justice. I will not stand for nor support that effort. We have already degraded this institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another.

“We are sadly at a low point of division in this country.”

Here’s what Bolton says in his upcoming book

caption National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump talk to reporters during a meeting of his cabinet in the Cabinet Room at the White House February 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to The Times, Trump asked Bolton during a meeting in May – shortly after Zelensky was elected – to call Zelensky to ensure he would meet with Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer.

At the time, Giuliani was planning a trip to Ukraine to push Zelensky to deliver two politically motivated investigations that Trump wanted. The first targeted former Vice President Joe Biden, who had recently launched his 2020 campaign, and his son, Hunter, related to Hunter Biden’s employment on the board of the Ukrainian natural-gas company Burisma Holdings.

The second was an investigation into a bogus conspiracy theory, pushed by Russia, that suggested Ukraine interfered in the 2016 US election.

Bolton claims Giuliani, the acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and the White House counsel Pat Cipollone were present at the meeting when Trump asked him to call Zelensky.

Cipollone is currently leading Trump’s defense in his Senate impeachment trial, raising the possibility that the president’s chief defense lawyer is also now a potential witness to his alleged misconduct.