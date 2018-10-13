SENATE BATTLEGROUND MAP: The race for control of the Senate is as tight as it can be

- The 2018 US Senate elections are full of tight races, polling shows.
- Entering the midterms, Republicans hold a 51-to-49 seat majority in the upper chamber of Congress.
- A few seats changing hands could flip the body to Democratic control.
- But Democrats are faced with a challenging map.
The battle for control of the Senate is as tight as can be, RealClearPolitics polling averages show.
This week, Republicans continued to build separation from a Democratic incumbent in North Dakota while Democrats built on what was a shrinking lead in New Jersey.
As of Tuesday, candidates are separated by 3 points or less in six races.
- Polling shows Republican candidate, Rep. Kevin Cramer building his lead over a Democratic incumbent, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, in North Dakota. In Missouri, Republican Josh Hawley holds a slim lead over another Democratic incumbent, Sen. Claire McCaskill.
- Meanwhile, Democratic candidates Kyrsten Sinema and Jacky Rosen hold slim leads for seats currently under GOP control in Arizona and Nevada.
- In five states won by President Donald Trump in 2016, Democratic incumbents hold substantial leads over their opponents: Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.
Election Day is November 6. We'll continue to update this map in the weeks leading up to it.