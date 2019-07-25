The Senate Intelligence Committee just released the first volume of its final report on Russian interference in the 2016 US election

The Senate Intelligence Committee released the first volume of its final report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election.

The document contains many redactions and focuses primarily on election security, includes new details of how the Russians targeted voting infrastructure in 2016, and what federal, state, and local officials can do to protect against foreign interference going forward.

Scroll down to read the committee’s key findings from the first volume of its report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday released the first volume of its final report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election. The panel had been conducting its investigation of the matter in parallel with the FBI and other congressional committees since the US intelligence community first revealed Russia was meddling in the race.

The first volume of the Senate committee’s final report focuses on election security. Many of the details have been confirmed by the former special counsel Robert Mueller, as well as federal agencies tasked with combatting foreign meddling.

The key findings highlighted in the document were: