The Senate is poised to join the House in probing whistleblower alleging interference in Trump IRS audit, reports say

caption President Donald Trump at the White House on September 5, 2017. source Getty Images

Staffers for the Senate Finance Committee interviewed an IRS whistleblower who made allegations about Trump administration officials.

The whistleblower described attempts by a political appointee at the Treasury Department to interfere with an IRS tax audit of President Donald Trump, according to media reports.

According to The Washington Post, the individual was interviewed by staff members for finance committee chairman Chuck Grassley, and ranking Democrat Ron Wyden.

Separately, the House Ways and Means Committee is seeking to depose the whistleblower, CNN reported.

Trump has long sought to shield his tax records from public view, fuelling speculation about the information they may contain.

Experts have told Business Insider previously that the complaint would strengthen attempts by congressional Democrats to obtain the records.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Senate officials have interviewed a whistleblower who claims that staffers at the Treasury Department attempted to interfere with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) audit into President Donald Trump’s taxes, The New York Times reported.

The individual – an IRS official – was asked about their complaint by staff members of Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Ron Wyden, the chairman and ranking Democrat of the Senate Finance Committee, according to a similar report from The Washington Post.

The interview means it is likely that the committee will move forward with an official investigation into the July official complaint, which alleges that there was attempt by a political appointee at the Treasury department to interfere with the audit.

Separately, CNN reported that the House Ways and Means committee, which is also probing the complaint, will likely seek sworn testimony from the whistleblower as part of its probe.

Michael Zona, a spokesman for Sen. Grassley, in an emailed statement wrote “we generally do not comment on whistleblower meetings, their contents, or even if they happened. Additionally, federal law prohibits the discussion of protected taxpayer information.”

A spokesman for Sen. Wyden did not immediately return a request for comment on the reports. The House Ways and Means committee also did not immediately respond.

The probe comes in the wake of a separate whistleblower complaint, by an intelligence official who alleges that Trump abused his power in his dealings with Ukraine, that has sparked a high-profile impeachment probe in the House.

July’s IRS whistleblower complaint has received less attention.

But experts and prosecutors told Business Insider in October that the complaint could prove damaging to Trump, as it may result in the Senate obtaining tax records that the president has long attempted to shield from public view.

It first came to light in August, in a court filing by House Ways and Means chairman Rep. Richard Neal, a Democrat.

That committee is involved in an ongoing lawsuit to obtain the president’s tax records, which the Treasury and the president’s legal team argue Democrats have to good reason to obtain.

Two other lawsuits seeking the president’s tax returns are tied up in court, and will ultimately be ruled on by the Supreme Court.

President Trump has given various reasons for breaking with decades of precedent by refusing to release his tax returns, falsely claiming at one point that he is unable to do so because they remain under audit.

He has insisted that he has never broken financial laws.

Nonetheless, Democrats have demanded their release, with House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff claiming that they could expose illegal financial dealings, and or relationships that leave him vulnerable to leverage by foreign powers.