Here are the country’s most and least popular senators

By
Pat Ralph, Business Insider US
-

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders Vermont remains the most popular senator in the country, according to a new poll from Morning Consult. The former Democratic presidential candidate earned 63% of support from Vermont voters.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the most unpopular senator in the country. The senior Kentucky senator earned only 30% approval from voters in the Bluegrass State.

The Morning Consult rankings are based on a survey of more than 330,000 registered voters between April 1 and June 30.

The five least and five most popular senators are:

LEAST POPULAR: 1. Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell.
Reuters/Eric Thayer

Approve: 30%

Disapprove: 56%

2. Arizona Republican Jeff Flake

Jeff Flake.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Approve: 30%

Disapprove: 51%

3. Arizona Republican John McCain

Approve: 42%

Disapprove: 46%

4. Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill

Approve: 40%

Disapprove: 44%

5. North Dakota Democrat Heidi Heitkamp

Approve: 44%

Disapprove: 44%

MOST POPULAR: 1. Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Approve: 63%

Disapprove: 32%

2. South Dakota Republican John Thune

John Thune.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Approve: 62%

Disapprove: 25%

3. Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Approve: 60%

Disapprove: 24%

4. South Dakota Republican Mike Rounds

Approve: 58%

Disapprove: 26%

5. Rhode Island Democrat Jack Reed

Jack Reed.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Approve: 57%

Disapprove: 23%