Here are the country’s most and least popular senators

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders Vermont remains the most popular senator in the country, according to a new poll from Morning Consult. The former Democratic presidential candidate earned 63% of support from Vermont voters.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the most unpopular senator in the country. The senior Kentucky senator earned only 30% approval from voters in the Bluegrass State.
The Morning Consult rankings are based on a survey of more than 330,000 registered voters between April 1 and June 30.
The five least and five most popular senators are:
LEAST POPULAR: 1. Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell
- source
- Reuters/Eric Thayer
Approve: 30%
Disapprove: 56%
2. Arizona Republican Jeff Flake
- source
- Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Approve: 30%
Disapprove: 51%
3. Arizona Republican John McCain
Approve: 42%
Disapprove: 46%
4. Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill
Approve: 40%
Disapprove: 44%
5. North Dakota Democrat Heidi Heitkamp
Approve: 44%
Disapprove: 44%
MOST POPULAR: 1. Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders
- source
- Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Approve: 63%
Disapprove: 32%
2. South Dakota Republican John Thune
- source
- Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Approve: 62%
Disapprove: 25%
3. Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar
- source
- Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Approve: 60%
Disapprove: 24%
4. South Dakota Republican Mike Rounds
Approve: 58%
Disapprove: 26%
5. Rhode Island Democrat Jack Reed
- source
- Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Approve: 57%
Disapprove: 23%