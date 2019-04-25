This popular online florist has more than 100 fresh bouquets for Mother’s Day — here are the best ones

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source The Bouqs Co.

If you’re looking for beautiful, unique arrangements and reliable delivery to send your mom Mother’s Day flowers, look no further than online company The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. delivers fresh, hand-cut flowers from sustainable farms all over the world, with bouquets starting at around $40.

Find all our recommended online flower delivery services here, then shop more Mother’s Day gift ideas once you’ve successfully placed your flower order.

Mother’s Day is coming up soon and if you haven’t thought about what to get your mom, now’s the time to start brainstorming. Whatever you decide to gift or plan, an arrangement of fresh flowers is never a bad idea to include.

With more than 100 beautiful bouquets still available for delivery by May 12, The Bouqs Co. is one online flower company we come back to time and time again. (You can read about how the The Bouqs Co. wowed “Shark Tank” investor Robert Herjavec here.)

It partners with sustainable farmers all over the world and local florists to get you the best flowers for your special day, plus you can get them as soon as the next day. But since Mother’s Day is a busy time, you should order your flowers sooner rather than later to ensure you get the bouquet you want. It’ll cost $12 to deliver them to Mom, but delivery is free for weekday orders of at least $100.

We picked out a few of our favorites, which you can see below. Each page features background information about the farmer involved, and you can add a vase to any bouquet for an additional fee.

If you’re looking for more Mother’s Day gift ideas, we have you covered:

Mixed roses

source The Bouqs Co.

Mix it up with pink, purple, yellow, and white roses in this special Exuberance arrangement. Available in three sizes: original (12 roses, $49), deluxe (24 roses, $64), and grand (36 roses, $79)

Sunflowers

source The Bouqs Co.

The Hello Sunshine bouquet’s bright sunflowers and aster accents will bring a smile to anyone’s face. Add a signature vase to your purchase for only $12. Available in three sizes: original (12 mixed stems, $49), deluxe (24 mixed stems, $64), and grand (36 mixed stems, $79)

A desert inspired bouquet

source The Bouqs Co.

This mixed arrangement is paired with trendy, eco-friendly succulents in the Never Desert You bouquet. Available in three sizes: original (12 mixed stems with succulents, $54), deluxe (24 mixed stems with succulents, $69), and grand (36 mixed stems with succulents, $84)

Tulips

source The Bouqs Co.

The Knockout bouquet is truly a stunner with its mixed array of tulips. Available in three sizes: original (18 tulips, $49), deluxe (36 tulips, $64), and grand (54 tulips, $79)

Orchids

source The Bouqs Co.

These large orchids hail from California farm that produces more than 2 million elegant, purple-tinged flowers every year. Available in one size: original (12 orchid blossoms, $54)

A special Mother’s Day arrangement

source The Bouqs Co.

Get this one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day arrangement, hand-selected by expert flower farmers. Available in three sizes: original (12 mixed stems, $49), deluxe (24 mixed stems, $64), and grand (36 mixed stems, $79)

Mini calla lilies

source The Bouqs Co.

If you’ve been gifting roses for years, try these distinctive lilies instead. Get one of the larger sizes if you want a fuller, more impactful look. Available in three sizes: original (8 lilies, $42), deluxe (16 lilies, $57), and grand (24 lilies, $72)

Lilies and lisianthus

source The Bouqs Co.

The colors in the Keep Calm bouquet are especially eye-catching, making this limited edition mix hard to pass up. Available in one size: grand (15 stems, $82)

Hydrangeas

source The Bouqs Co.

With colors that might remind you of her mom jeans, the Blue Jean arrangement of blue hydrangeas, white alstroemeria, and parvifolia is the perfect way to welcome the spring season. Available in three sizes: original (16 mixed stems, $49), deluxe (32 mixed stems, $64), and grand (48 mixed stems, $74)

Garden roses

source The Bouqs Co.

Sometimes simple is the way to go. The Delicate bouquet features pale pink cut-to-order garden roses that bring a soft glow to any setting. Available in two sizes: original ($54), deluxe ($69)

Ranunculus and limonium

source The Bouqs Co.

Making these cherry-red ranunculus pop even more are the delicate purple flowers peeking through in the Ladybug bouquet. Available in three sizes: original (8 blooms, $44), deluxe (16 blooms, $59), and grand (36 blooms, $78)

Lilies, tulips, and more

source The Bouqs Co.

The Bravo arrangement plays with a variety of different flower shapes and sizes, bringing together lilies, freesias, and tulips in a composed and beautiful way. Available in three sizes: original (12 mixed stems, $54), deluxe (24 mixed stems, $69), and grand (36 mixed stems, $84)