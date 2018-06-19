Senegal scored one of the most controversial goals of the World Cup when one of its players ran back onto a wide-open field after an injury

source Fox

Senegal’s M’Baye Niang scored a crucial and controversial goal over Poland on Tuesday in the World Cup when he sprinted back onto the pitch at just the right moment.

Niang was sent off the field with an injury just a minute earlier, was tended to on the sideline, then returned to midfield, waiting to be subbed back in.

As Senegal and Poland volleyed the ball back and forth, Niang got brought back on just as Poland directed the ball back to their keeper to reset the possession.

It was then that Niang, unchecked, had an open path to the ball and the goal. Niang took advantage of the moment, beating a Poland defender and goalie to the ball, then scoring on a wide-open net to push the score to 2-0.

Niang slips behind the defense to score Senegal's second goal of the day! pic.twitter.com/z7zJWiqxxz — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 19, 2018

There was some confusion afterward as to how the situation had occurred. After the match, Fox showed that Niang waited to be checked in and was allowed back in by a referee when it appeared Senegal had possession.

Ultimately, the play was legal and boiled down to bad luck for Poland.

“The referee normally waits until the play is a bit safer than that,” said one Fox commentator during the match. “I can’t remember when I’ve seen that.”

Former U.S. men’s player Alexi Lalas called it “mismanagement” by the refs afterward.

The goal made a huge difference in the match, as Poland later scored on a header to bring it to 2-1. They were unable to get the equalizer, however, and Senegal took the match 2-1.

If Poland doesn’t advance out of the group and Senegal does, the confusing play may turn out to be a critical moment in this World Cup.