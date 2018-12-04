Senior Semiconductor Industry Leaders to Form New SSIA Board

Andrew Chong, advisor to the Board of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific, elected as the Chairman of SSIA’s new Board.

SSIA New board Members for the term of office up to end of 2020

(Left to right)

Brian Tan, Jerome Tjia, Chen Seok Ching, Andrew Chong, Jennifer Teong, K C Ang, Rajan Rajgopal

Andrew Chong, advisor to the Board of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific, was elected the new Chairman of SSIA Board. KC Ang, currently the Senior Vice President and General Manager of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Singapore and Europe, is the new Vice Chairman of the board.

Andrew has over three decades of experience in the fields of strategy, management, people development, marketing and engineering in Asia Pacific. He is Advisor to the Board of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific since stepping down as President and Managing Director in 2017. He currently serves on the Future Economy Council (FEC) Manufacturing Sub-committee co-chaired by the Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry. He has been an active Council Member of the Singapore National Employer Federation (SNEF) since 2014 and chairs the external review panel for the Polytechnic Quality Assurance Framework (PQAF). He is a Board Member of the Ministry of Manpower’s Workforce Singapore Agency (WSG), serves on the Board of Governors of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and is active on the board of social enterprises in Singapore.

“It is an exciting period to chair the new Board of SSIA as there is much to do to guide the industry through this period of change,” said Andrew. “I am grateful to have on the team highly experienced industry leaders to champion the transformation journey for the industry in Singapore.”

Other industry leaders who were elected as office bearers to the SSIA Board includes Jerome Tjia as the Honorary Secretary and Brian Tan as Treasurer. Jerome heads the Development Centre of Infineon Technologies, while Brian is the Regional President of Applied Materials.

The new board also includes two female industry leaders, Chen Seok Ching, Vice President and General Manager of Marvell Technology and Jennifer Teong, Manufacturing Vice President of Silicon Labs International. Rajan Rajgopal, President and General Manager of DenseLight Semiconductors was also elected into the new Board, representing SMEs.

Biography of the new board members can be found at Board Members page at SSIA website.

Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association is poised to lead the Singapore Electronics Industry Transformation Map, launched by the government in 2017. In the speech by Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, at the industry’s 50th anniversary dinner on 14 November 2018, he mentioned that the semiconductor industry is one of the few key industries in Singapore with a global competitive edge and as such Singapore is positioning itself to take advantage of the huge opportunities ahead with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart factories and autonomous vehicles.

SSIA is also expanding their Secretariat team with the recent appointment of Ang Wee Seng as the Executive Director. The new Secretariat team is now organizing more activities that encourages win-win partnerships among companies, government agencies and education institutions. The immediate focus is now on developing a strong talent pool that will continue to support this industry for years ahead. This is crucial to support an industry that has an output of close to S$100 billion last year, and that equates roughly to a third of Singapore’s manufacturing output, and 4.5% of Singapore’s GDP.

“SSIA has been identified as the trade association to drive the Electronics Industry Transformation Map (ITM) and to be the voice of one of Singapore’s largest industry. The composition of the new Board represents the support from the industry, for the industry,” said Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director of SSIA.

About SSIA

Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) has more than 160 members today including companies and organisations throughout all parts of the complex and comprehensive value chain – IC design companies, Manufacturers, Fabless companies, Equipment suppliers, Photovoltaic companies, EDA and material suppliers, Training and service providers, IP companies, research institutes and Academia, as well as individual members. Since 2013, SME membership has grown exponentially and SMEs now account for close to half of SSIA’s membership.

