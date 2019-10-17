Sennheiser’s Momentum 2 Wireless Headphones are 50% off at Best Buy right now — you can get them for $200

source Sennheiser

The Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless headphones have long been considered some of the best wireless headphones money can buy.

While they’ve been replaced by the new Momentum 3 Wireless, they’re still very comfortable, beautifully designed, and great sounding.

The Momentum 2 headphones are currently on sale for 50% off their normal price at Best Buy, so you can get a pair for $199.98 instead of the original price of $399.98.

We don’t know how long the deal will run, so if you like the headphones, you may want to pick up a pair now.

Sennheiser’s headphones offer some of the best sound you can get in a pair of wireless headphones, and the brand’s Momentum 2 Wireless headphones long held the crown of the best wireless headphones money could buy.

Now, for a limited time, you can get the headphones on sale for only $199.98 at Best Buy – representing a discount of $200 or half off the original price.

It’s important to note that the Momentum 2 have recently been replaced by the new Momentum 3 Wireless headphones, but that doesn’t make them any less worth your money – especially at this price. They’re still beautifully designed, sound great, and feel comfortable to wear for hours at a time.

The headphones are built with premium materials, including a high-quality leather headband, and a ton of padding in the ear cups. That helps make for a super comfortable fit, which is good news for those who might want to wear their headphones for hours at a time.

Then there’s the sound quality, and the Sennheiser Momentum 2 Wireless headphones seriously deliver. These headphones offer a natural sound, so you’ll hear music the way it was supposed to be heard. There’s plenty of bass, though it’s not over the top, along with a good amount of mid range, and a ton of clarity and detail in the high end.

We don’t know how long this deal will run, so if you want a great pair of headphones for much less, you may want to pick up a pair.