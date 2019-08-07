Amazon is discounting Sennheiser’s Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones by $280

source Sennheiser

source Sennheiser

The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless are some of the best wireless over-ear headphones you can buy.

They have a great design, a premium build, and excellent sound quality.

On Amazon, the headphones are available for less than half their normal price, so you can get a pair for $219.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, so you’ll want to grab a pair soon before the sale ends.

Sennheiser has long been one of the most-loved audio companies around, and its headphones are known for their great sound, classic design, and comfortable fit. The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones are among the best wireless headphones you can buy, and they’re on sale from Amazon right now.

The headphones offer an incredibly detailed and accurate sound quality. The only downside to them has long been their price, but with the discount, they’re less than half of their normal price. While they normally cost $500, the headphones are now on sale for $219 – which is a hefty $280.95 off their normal price.

While the best thing about these headphones is definitely their sale price, they also have a great design. The Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones are built with premium materials, including a strong metal frame and nice-feeling leather on the ear cups and headband.

The ear cups use memory foam for a more comfortable fit, and the headband is adjustable. The headphones are also wireless and have Active Noise Cancellation, so you can block out ambient noise and truly hear your music. While the noise cancellation is not on the same level as the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, it’s still quite good.

If you want a pair of excellent wireless headphones, this deal is well-worth considering.