Amazon is discounting Sennheiser’s noise-cancelling wireless headphones by $120 for a limited time

source Amazon

Sennheiser is known for its great-sounding, high-quality headphones and the PXC 550 wireless noise-cancelling headphones are no exception to the rule.

For a limited time, the headphones are on sale for $230, which is an awesome deal for such high-quality headphones.

At their normal price of $350, these headphones are a bit pricey and face competition from Bose and Sony, but with this $120 discount, they’re a smart buy.

Sennheiser has a long history of delivering high-end, great-sounding headphones, but they are typically a little expensive. Sometimes, however, they can get great discounts, and now is one of those times. The Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless noise-cancelling headphones are on sale on Amazon for $229.97 – representing a pretty sweet $120 discount.

At their normal price of $350, these headphones have some serious competition from the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones and the newer Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, both of which are hailed as some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. Now that they’re on sale and in the sub-$250 price range, however, there aren’t many other comparable headphones that can compete with Sennheiser’s PXC 550s.

These wireless headphones are great for noise cancellation. They’re built for a comfortable over-ear fit, too, making them perfect for long-distance travel and commuting. On top of that, you’ll get a 30-hour battery life and excellent sound quality. Sennheiser headphones are known for their detailed and clear frequency response, which makes for an awesome listening experience.

The headphones pair to your listening device with Bluetooth 4.2 and they have NFC pairing, too, which makes for a quick and easy pairing process. There are three microphones built in, so you’ll have good vocal clarity when you’re answering phone calls, too.

We don’t know how long these headphones will stay on sale, so if you want a great pair of noise-cancelling, wireless headphones, you’ll want to act fast.