Sennheiser’s PXX 550 wireless headphones are 50% off right now — you can get them for $200

source Daily Steals

The Sennheiser PXC 550 headphones have Sennheiser’s premium sound quality and a stunning design.

They even have noise cancellation, making them great for travel.

With the promo code BISPXC, you can get a whopping $200 off the headphones at Daily Steals.

Sennheiser has long been known for its premium headphones that combine excellent design and audiophile-grade sound quality. Now, you can get some of its best wireless headphones for a huge discount.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 headphones normally cost $399.99, but have been discounted to $209.99 – and if you use the promo code BISPXC at checkout, you can save a further $10, bringing the total to a measly $199.99.

These headphones have a ton to offer. For starters, they have an excellent design. They come in all black, with sleek silver accents. There’s a ton of padding there too – so whenever you put them on, they’ll be super comfortable.

Of course, perhaps the most important thing to consider is how these headphones sound. Sennheiser is known for its excellent sound, and these headphones offer plenty of bass, a well-tuned midrange, and a ton of clarity and detail in the high end.

They even have noise-cancellation tech, making them a perfect choice for long-haul flights, listening to music on public transportation, and other noisy environments. With their 30-hour battery life and wireless connectivity, they’re more than convenient for most use-cases.

You really can’t go wrong with Sennheiser’s wireless headphones – especially considering how inexpensive they are with this deal. Again, if you do decide to pull the trigger, make sure to use the promo code BISPXC to save an extra $10.