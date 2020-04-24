Senoko Energy presents Power Gig – a weekend long online music festival by local artistes to raise funds for Community Chest’s The Invictus Fund

This initiative is in partnership with GERMS and supported by official radio station, Mediacorp YES 933





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – April 24, 2020 – Senoko Energy, one of Singapore’s most established and largest energy companies, in partnership with independent creative agency, GERMS, will be presenting a weekend-long online music festival titled “Power Gig” to raise funds for Community Chest’s newly established The Invictus Fund which will help deliver critical services to vulnerable communities affected by COVID-19.

The music festival will kick off on Friday, 1 May from 4-6pm with a Facebook livestream performance and radio broadcast on YES 933, Singapore’s number one hit music station. Hosted by station DJs Kenneth Chung (Zhong Kunhua) and Chua Weibin, the online festival will feature a strong line-up of talented local artistes who were put together by YES 933.

There will be 4 headline acts:

Jocie Guo Mei Mei, whose claim to fame is the song “Mouse Loves Rice” (老鼠爱大米), which broke album sales record in 2006.

Derrick Hoh (He Wei Jian), a singer-songwriter and music producer who was the first Singaporean artiste to achieve #1 spot on the Singapore iTunes Store with his own composition.

Kenny Khoo (Qiu Feng Ze), a Mandopop singer-songwriter based in Taiwan whose first solo concert, “The Prophet”, sold out within seconds of launch

Benjamin Kheng, a multi-talented artiste and lead singer of popular local band, The Sam Willows.

Other singers include Boon Hui Lu (Wen Hui Ru), Serene Koong, Gao Mei Gui, Sara Wee and Inch Chua.

The festival will continue with more home-based solo gigs by several local artistes put together by GERMS such as Miss Lou, Abby Simone, Haneri Milliona, and Dru Chen, who will perform live on their Instagram channels over the long weekend till Sunday, 3 May.

The public can find out more information on the initiative and make an online donation of any amount through www.senokopowergig.com. To support the community, Senoko Energy will match public donations dollar-for-dollar, up to S$30,000.

Mr James Chong, Head of Commercial of Senoko Energy, said, “As a company, we recognise that we can make a positive impact on the communities we serve, and are committed to supporting fellow Singaporeans during these challenging times. Through this initiative, we hope to assist those in need while helping to spread positive energy to all who are doing their part and staying home.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mr James Chua, founder and Managing Director of GERMS, added, “As a Singapore-founded agency, we are committed to ensuring the positive well-being of Singaporeans, and cannot stress enough the importance for each of us to tap on our capabilities and competencies, and come together in aid of the most vulnerable in our community.”

“Sometimes, all it takes is connecting through music to lift our spirits and this is what we hope to achieve through this partnership with Senoko Energy and GERMS. Even though the community is not able to gather physically on the Labour Day public holiday for a concert, we want to still be able to bring cheer to people at home and unite them through music and technology. With a generous matching from Senoko Energy and the support from kind artistes giving back through their talents, we want to uplift the community and enable them to play a part in giving back to those in need,” said Mr Phillip Tan, Chairman of Community Chest.





The Invictus Fund, set up by the National Council of Social Service, supports about 80 social service agencies in Singapore that deliver critical services to vulnerable seniors, families in need, persons with disabilities, children with special needs, youth-at-risk and persons with mental health conditions. As such, there is an urgent need to garner donations and support for these non-profit organisations to ensure that they can continue operations during this period. The donation link will open from 1 May to 1 June 2020 and the final amount collected from this event will be published and announced on 2 June 2020 on the social pages of Senoko Energy.

Together we can. Power on, Singapore!



