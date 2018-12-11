This Instagram-famous convertible backpack and shoulder bag is $900 — I thought the price was ridiculous until I actually used it

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Maestra bag in Forest source Senreve/Instagram

Up-and-coming startup Senreve is making major waves with its Maestra bag, a cleverly designed convertible backpack/shoulder bag that transitions in less than three seconds.

The bag is available in three sizes, three leather finishes, and nearly 20 colors.

Prices range from $675 for the mini to $895 for the largest, with certain finishes costing $995.

I use the large-sized Maestra bag, and even though I’d normally never spend more than $300 on anything in my closet, I’m here to tell you why this one is worth the $895.

Nearly every day that I carry Senreve’s Maestra bag, I get stopped by someone on the sidewalk or the train.

Where did you get your bag? Is that from the brand I keep seeing on Instagram? Do you like it? Should I buy one? Are they worth it?

And while I generally appreciate my solitude during a commute, I’m always surprisingly happy to answer people.

I got it from Senreve, yes it’s the brand you keep seeing on Instagram, yes I like it, yes you should buy one (if it’s in your budget), and yes, they’re worth it.

caption Maestra bag in Marine source Senreve

Senreve’s Maestra bag is a convertible backpack/shoulder bag that comes in three sizes and can easily transition from one style to the other without the need for undoing and re-doing clasps or buttons. It’s this seamless transition between styles that has me so enamored, and that has catapulted the versatile bag to Instagram stardom.

As someone who commutes on a subway where I constantly have to take my backpack off to make room for people, it’s a daily relief to be able to just pull the strap up and turn the backpack into an over-the-shoulder strap. That way I don’t have to set it down on the floor of the train, potentially risking exposure to NYC’s Most Disgusting Surface and all the sticky things with which it’s covered.

The easy transition also comes in handy for the days when you just want to switch up your look between shoulder bag, top-handle bag, and backpack. It can be swapped while walking without missing a beat, which is essential when the subway door is about to close on you but there’s only room for your body and not the large backpack attached to it.

caption All I have to do to swap the bag from backpack to shoulder bag is pull the strap up. source Sally Kaplan/Business Insider

All three sizes of the bag, the Maestra ($895-$995), Midi Maestra ($795-$875), and Mini Maestra ($695-$775) have the same capacity to transition from bag to backpack. However, the largest one is the only option I recommend as a work bag since it features a designated sleeve large enough to hold a 13-inch laptop, and has enough room to carry your lunch and a sweater, too. The midi will hold a tablet or Kindle easily, and is the size I’d recommend for daily use if you don’t really have to carry large amounts of stuff with you through the day. The mini is great as a fashion statement, but it’s not the one I’d suggest for functionality.

caption The interior of the Maestra (large) source Senreve

The interior of each bag features an open compartment with plenty of side pockets for organization, and a zippered top that offers added security. The Maestra style comes in nearly 20 colors and three finishes, including Mimosa (similar to Saffiano), pebbled, and smooth leathers as well as a few with calf hair or snakeskin details. I have the black pebbled leather version ($895), and it has held up remarkably well against the wear and tear of city life.

caption Mini Maestra and large Maestra source Senreve/Instagram

The one downside of its construction is that it can be hard to get anything out of the bag while you’re moving along. This may be less true for the mini and midi sizes, but the full sized Maestra is a little difficult to handle while walking because of its sheer size. This hasn’t been too much of an issue for me since I keep my work ID and subway card (the only things I really need access to) in my phone case, but if you find yourself constantly rummaging around your bag on your commute, you may instead want to opt for Senreve’s Voya tote bag.

caption Maestra bag in Mimosa Storm source Senreve

Now, don’t get me wrong. A few years back, if you had ever told me that I’d be singing the praises of an $895 bag, I’d think you were nuts. Expensive stuff isn’t really my thing. I love a good deal, and I generally won’t buy anything unless it’s on sale. So let me say this: the Maestra bag is a luxury, but it’s one that you will get tons of use out of.

If you have the means to buy one, I couldn’t recommend it enough. It’s one of those functional pieces your closet will thank you for, and its weighty construction is strong enough to last through literally decades of use (I’m not kidding – I’m pretty sure my children will be able to use this bag one day). As someone who’s spent thousands of dollars buying the cheaper versions of things over the years only to have them give out on me when I needed them most, I can firmly say that it’s always better to make an investment now and save yourself the trouble later.