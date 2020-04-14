Handbag startup Senreve is having a rare sale right now — plus, they’re donating proceeds to coronavirus relief efforts

- source
- Senreve, Instagram
- Senreve makes beautiful convertible bags that easily transition from belt bag to clutch or shoulder bag to backpack.
- The brand rarely has sales, but now through April 19, you can save 15% sitewide with the code “GIVE15” at checkout.
- Senreve will donate 15% of the proceeds of the purchase to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which supports the World Health Organization’s work. If you choose to buy a product at full price, Senreve will donate 30% of the proceeds to the fund instead.
You’ve probably heard of Senreve before, or at least seen one of the brand’s bags on your Instagram feed. Senreve makes high-quality, versatile leather bags that are all convertible – meaning they’re ready to take on whatever your day has in store. Our senior editor is a huge fan of the Maestra, a convertible backpack and shoulder bag that transitions in just seconds.
But, Senreve’s chic, innovative styles don’t come cheap. Most of the bags cost well over $500 and they don’t go on sale often. Right now, though, the handbag startup is offering a rare sitewide sale, and the promotion is more than just a discount; for every purchase until April 19, Senreve is donating a percentage of proceeds to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
During this time, we’ve seen lots of brands use their platforms to raise awareness, support, and money to help coronavirus-related causes. Senreve is doing the same. When you shop at Senreve, you can use the code “GIVE15” at checkout to get 15% off your purchase, and Senreve will donate 15% of the net proceeds to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which helps support the World Health Organization’s work. If you choose to omit the code and pay full-price, Senreve will donate 30% of the net proceeds from your order to the fund.
If you’ve been eyeing a Senreve bag for a while now, this is a great time to buy one and support an important cause at the same time.