22 products to buy at Sephora’s Beauty Insider sale

source Sephora/Facebook

Sephora’s 2019 Beauty Insider shopping event is running from November 1 through November 11, 2019.

Rouge members can take up to 20% off online and in-stores starting November 1 while VIB and Insider members can save 15% and 10% respectively starting November 7.

Here are the 22 best beauty products to buy during the Sephora Beauty Insider event.

I’ve enjoyed Rouge status as a Sephora Beauty Insider for the past four years but I’ve yet to take advantage of its many benefits besides free shipping and early access to its big holiday sale. It’s a great time to buy gifts for my family and friends, but mostly just for myself – it’s the least I can do to keep up my Rouge status.

Starting November 1 through November 11, 2019, Sephora Rouge members can take up to 20% off online and in-stores. If you’re shopping in-store, Rouge members can bring a friend who will also receive 20% off their purchase. Sephora VIB and Insider members can save 15% and 10% respectively starting November 7 through November 11.

Whether you’re a Rouge, VIB, or Insider member, just use the code HOLIDAYSAVE during checkout and be on your merry way. Best of all, there’s no limit to how many times the code can be used – none.

We’ve rounded up 22 great buys, but there are also tons of exclusive and limited-edition gift sets or even its monthly beauty box subscription to check out before the sale ends on November 11.

Here are the 22 best beauty, skin-care, and hair-care products to buy at Sephora’s Beauty Insider sale:

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

source Sephora

This foundation has a huge following even just in my immediate circle of friends and here at Insider Picks. This weightless formula makes your skin look so smooth and silky without suffocating you. Everyone who’s used it complains about the price, which is why this holiday is the perfect time to buy it.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

source Sephora

My lips are somehow always pretty dry and cracked, but this cult-favorite lip mask from Korean brand Laneige has helped make them so much softer. While the mask comes in a few different variations, nothing beats the scent (and flavor) of the original.

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder

source Sephora

This translucent setting powder buffs out to an undetectable finish, so it’s great for many skin tones. It’s talc-free, which is a major bonus and leaves your face looking natural and airbrushed at the same time.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eye Liner

source Sephora

This felt tip liquid eyeliner is very easy to use and extremely helpful if you want to achieve a cat-eye. Liquid eyeliner is ideal for newbies too, though, because it’s like drawing with a Crayola marker, but one that will stay on your face longer.

La Mer Merry Little Miracles Set

source Sephora

Treat yourself to luxurious skin-care from La Mer. It’s expensive but worth the money, and using the code HOLIDAYSAVE can save you even more.

Olaplex Holiday Hair Fix Set

source Sephora

I’m obsessed with Olaplex’s hair products that are pretty much universally loved by people with all kinds of hair types. I am not, however, obsessed with the price, so this set is the perfect opportunity to pick up travel-sized versions of what I use daily.

Slip Silk Pillowcase

source Sephora

This ultra-silky pillowcase will make a great addition to your bed and help protect your skin from wrinkles and your hair from knotting and frizzing overnight.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

source Sephora

This daily peel is incredibly easy to use, so it’s perfect if you’re lazy or short on time. Just swipe the pre-soaked pads across your face in a circular motion until completely. You can expect to see diminished fine lines as you continue to use the pads.

Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

source Sephora

Sometimes, finding the right shade of neutral eyeshadows that works with your skin tone can be a hassle. Luckily, Huda Beauty has created three eyeshadow palettes with nine shades each so you can find your ideal palette.

Dyson Airwrap Styler

source Sephora

Taking advantage of the discount and save tons on the Dyson Airwrap Styler. It uses hot air instead of heat, and this set has everything you need to dry, straighten, or curl your hair.

Herbivore Jewel Box Mini Facial Oil + Serum Set

source Sephora

Find your next favorite facial oil and serum with this set of minis from Herbivore. They’re made with 100% natural ingredients and target dryness, dullness, fine lines, and more.

beautyblender Pro

source Sephora

Not blending your makeup might as well be a sin. A beautyblender will help you apply and blend makeup with ease, and the black color is ideal for intensely pigmented products that would otherwise stain the classic pink shade.

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick

source Sephora

If you’re looking for a matte lipstick that won’t dry out your lips, which is a hard thing to come by, Charlotte Tilbury’s matte lipstick should do the trick. The Matte Revolution line of lipsticks is moisturizing, and the rectangular tip gives you better control over traditional pointed bullets when applying.

source Sephora

The Beauty Insider sale is the perfect time to start stocking up on essentials. This lightweight moisturizer from Skin Laundry has hyaluronic acid and other proteins to moisturize your skin, ideal for dry and cold winters.

Fresh Sugar Lip Legends Gift Set

source Sephora

Fresh makes some of the best lip treatments I used for dry lips. Normally, each full-sized version costs $24, so this $48 set is a steal.

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

source Sephora

If your lashes are really straight and you want to give them a nice curl, Benefit’s mascara will curl and lift even the shortest and straightest of lashes.

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer

source Sephora

This OG primer from Smashbox will help your makeup go on smoother and last longer. It’s also vegan and paraben-free and is made with vitamins A and E so your skin stays nourished.

GHD Platinum + Professional 1″ Styler

source Sephora

This smart hair straightener self-regulates to ensure consistent heat while straightening your hair. It can also recognize the thickness of your hair, so you get a more personalized experience and result.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Heat Styling Spray

source Sephora

Before using any kind of heat styling product, mist your hair with Living Proof’s heat protectant. It protects your hair from heat and smoothes your hair while giving it some extra shine.

Urban Decay Naked Honey Palette

source Sephora

Urban Decay’s newest eyeshadow palette has 12 golden neutral colors that can create a variety of looks. It also comes with a double-ended brush and mirror for convenience.

Drunk Elephant T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial Mask

source Amazon

Don’t let the $80 price point scare you – many people love this facial-in-a-bottle. It gently exfoliates dead cells to reveal softer, more youthful skin.

The Original MakeUp Eraser Makeup Remover Cloth

source Sephora

Run this magical cloth under some water and then you can use it to remove all sorts of makeup, even waterproof makeup. No need for any other makeup remover – at. all.